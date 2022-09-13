It's not about you, but is it cool for you in any way to coach a game at Notre Dame?

"I, honestly, feel fortunate to have the job I have, so I try not to take any of these things for granted, getting a chance to go play at Notre Dame is special. I'm a college football fan as well, so I grew up watching college football and watching games at Notre Dame on television, but at the end of the day it's our team and the guys on the field and we need to practice really well so we can go out and play our best football. That's what's most important -- and maybe one day look back and be a bit more nostalgic about it. But right now, it's all football."

What's the team's mindset this week?

"Hungry to improve. Everybody again coming out of last week felt like there's just a lot of areas where we need -- can and need -- to get better. Coaches, we all feel that, the players feel that and they practiced really well yesterday on Monday."

Notre Dame has struggled and lost its starting quarterback -- what do you see from them?

"I would say that their record's not indicative of the team that they are. It's very easy to turn on the tape and have a great deal of respect for not only the players but the schemes. So I'm sure those games didn't turn out like they had planned, but it's going to take our best football and we have a lot of respect for them and obviously they've got a ton of talent. So we know they're going to show up and play hard, and we need to have a great week of practice and get as prepared as we possibly can be."