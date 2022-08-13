Everything Cal coach Justin Wilcox said after the Bears' Saturday scrimmage

What did you think from all the live work today?

"Pretty good. It was encouraging. We had right around 90, I think, reps with the 1s, 2s and 3s. The 1s and 2s got about 70 total. Got them out in the field, got some go-zone, fourth down work, got some high and low red zone, couple two-minute situations at the end of the game, which was good. So overall it was encouraging. I thought the operation in terms of the mechanics were pretty good, getting in and out of the huddle, lining up, communicating, minimal penalties -- procedural penalties -- that was encouraging. Now, it's just about the execution and continuing to refine those things on both sides of the ball. But I thought you saw some really nice plays by the offense, earned plays. Same thing by the defense. So encouraging, but we're always going to nitpick everything when we go in and watch the tape."

Did any units stand out?

"They all kind of had their moments. QB, I thought Jack threw the ball really well, some big third-down conversions. I thought the O-line pass protection was really solid. We focused on a fair amount of four-man rush with the defense trying to generate some pass rush. I thought the O-line did a nice job with that stuff. I thought the receivers made some nice plays. Individual efforts on defense, Isaiah Young had a pick-6 on the first play of the drive so helluva play by him ..."

Was that a miscommunication?

"There were a couple of things that went on. We'll go look at the tape. Technique as much as anything and the details at that stuff matter."

It looked like you solidified your starting five on the offensive line?

"Yeah, I thought they worked pretty well together. So much of that, it's the technique but also working with the other guys. I thought they did a good job of pass protection, looked good. Run stuff I thought got better as the day went on. A portion of that scrimmage was thud and then the last portion was live, but I thought the backs also made some nice runs. I thought Damien made some nice runs, I thought Jaydn Ott was noticeable. There were a couple times where the whistle got blown in a thud situation but I'm not so sure he would have been on the ground. It was good to see that from those backs as well."