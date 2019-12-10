Evan Weaver said earlier this year that watchlists are for moms.

Now, he has a concrete award to take home, as he was named the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year for the Pac-12. Weaver is the first Bear to earn the award since Mychal Kendricks in 2011, and joins Kendricks, Ron Rivera (1983), Deltha O'Neal (1999), and Daymeion Hughes (2006) in winning the conference honor.

Weaver set a Cal record, breaking Hardy Nickerson's single season tackles record of 167 in the Bears' final contest against UCLA. Weaver, with 173 tackles, owns the first and third place marks for most tackles in a season by a Cal Bear. He needs 21 tackles in the bowl game against Illinois to set a new NCAA record for tackles in a season.

Weaver finished the regular season with 173 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. He's a finalist for the Butkus Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He also made 1st team all Pac-12, the only Cal player to do so in 2019.