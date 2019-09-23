Evan Weaver has plainly said, about both preseason watchlists and weekly awards, that they're for moms. Mrs. Weaver has a lot to celebrate this year then, as the Cal senior linebacker was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this year.

Weaver, whose 63 total tackles lead the country through four games, had 22 of those against Ole Miss in the 28-20, including the final goal line stop on Ole Miss QB John Rhys Plumlee.