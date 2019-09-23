Evan Weaver is Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for Second Time in 2019
Evan Weaver has plainly said, about both preseason watchlists and weekly awards, that they're for moms. Mrs. Weaver has a lot to celebrate this year then, as the Cal senior linebacker was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this year.
Weaver, whose 63 total tackles lead the country through four games, had 22 of those against Ole Miss in the 28-20, including the final goal line stop on Ole Miss QB John Rhys Plumlee.
Bear Territory ➡️ Weaver Territory@Weavin_it captures his second #Pac12FB Defensive Player of the Week award after leading @CalFootball’s defense with a career-high 2️⃣2️⃣ tackles.https://t.co/XkTVIL5MRE pic.twitter.com/HdI82akxQo— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 23, 2019
Weaver, one of the most charismatic personalities on this Cal team, may have had his most famous quote, as he noted that he and his teammates woke up at 3 AM Pacific time before the win, and finished the line with "Bears in 4"
One more time for the folks back homehttps://t.co/sSU72Qa4Cd— Cal Rivals (@CalRivals) September 21, 2019
Weaver is on pace to break Hardy Nickerson's season tackles record of 167, something Weaver was 8 tackles away from last year. He currently sits at 6th all-time for career tackles at Cal, with 293. He is 43 tackles away from the next man up on that list, current Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.