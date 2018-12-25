1. One thing that immediately jumps out about TCU is that they've used 3 different QBs (due to injury), how much has that affected the team, and what does Grayson Muehlstein bring to the table for this game?

It really has made the team rally around each other. It's been a trying season and a lot of other teams would have folded after a loss to Kansas and sitting at 4-6, but the Frogs seemed to have played their best football to end the season with Grayson Muehlstein at quarterback. He's a fifth-year senior and didn't play any meaningful snaps until leading the team to the win against Baylor and his only start of his career was the win on senior day to clinch the bowl berth. He's a proven leader and has shown that why you put in the hard work because your number could be called at anytime. He is definitely a mobile quarterback so he can keep plays alive or pick up the tough yards, but he's not a high-caliber passer. He's gutsy and doesn't make mistakes and if he can take care of the football he has enough weapons around him to make something happen.

2. TCU has a couple solid DE's in Banogu and Collier, how big of a part of the defense have they become this year?

They really are the anchors and have been the lone constants all year. The Frogs lost starters at two safety spots, a linebacker and at defensive tackle since the beginning of the season, but these two never wavered. Banogu is a guy that will be a day-two NFL draft pick and could have left early and been a mid-round pick this past season. Collier put together a great year and could creep into that third-round range. They know how to rush the passer and make things happen. Banogu is as explosive as anybody in the country and Collier is relentless at fighting off blocks. The sooner they get in the backfield, the easier the job of the rest of the defenders is and they helped TCU have the best defense in the Big 12 this year.

3. The one consistent guy on offense appears to be Jalen Reagor, what has he done well this year to be effective?

Yeah, he pretty much is the offense for the Frogs now. He catches deep balls, turns quick passes into home runs, returns kicks and now has even lined up at running back and has 153 yards and two touchdowns out of the backfield the last two games. He accounted for 1,222 total yards this year, that's 27 percent of TCU's offense. Anytime he gets on the field, he's the most dynamic player. Look for the Frogs to find any variety of ways to get him the ball whether he's the quarterback out of the "wild frog" or out wide he can do it all. We haven't seen him play tight end yet, but I've got no doubt he can do it.

4. Who are some X-Factors on both sides of the ball worth knowing about?

Well it's all going to matter on who plays. The Frogs could run the ball better with Cordel Iwuagwu at guard, but he has missed the last eight games. He was practicing before the team left for Arizona so his return could help pave the way for whoever is healthy at running back. Sewo Oloniliua missed some time, but is healthy now and should split reps with Emari Demercado because the team's top rusher, Darius Anderson is out. At receiver, they like true freshmen Taye Barber and Tavailance Hunt a lot, but they haven't hit their stride yet. On defense, the Frogs are hoping to get senior linebacker Ty Summers and safety Niko Small back, both missed half the season due to injuries. Small returned for senior day and is more of a given to play that Summers. The corners are solid too, but Jeff Gladney has had a phenomenal season locking down team's top receivers.

5. What's your prediction for this game and why?

I'm hitting the under hard in this game, which I believe I heard has the lowest over/under at 38.5 this bowl season. Even with that I don't think either team will hit 20 and if one does, they probably win. TCU hasn't won a bowl game in Arizona having lost the Fiesta Bowl after a late fake punt to Boise State and muffing a punt in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl against Michigan State so special teams will likely play again. That has to favor Cal, but I still think that somehow, someway this team finds a way to win what will likely be a weird one. I'm taking TCU 19-16.