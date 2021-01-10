It was Kuony Deng earlier this week, and now the Cal defense is getting another senior boost with the return of Elijah Hicks. The senior announced his return via Twitter, and he'll have the opportunity to be the first five-year starter for the Bears in 2021.

Hicks has started 34 out of the 42 games he's been at Cal for, playing in every single one. During that time, he has 141 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions (1 TD), 12 pass breakups, 14 passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Hicks has started at both cornerback (30 starts) and safety (4 starts). He moved to safety prior to the 2020 season, and could stay there in 2021, or could move back to corner to ease the transition to the Bears' younger players at the position.

Hicks, who graduated in December with a degree in American Studies, was Cal's representative on the Allstate AFCA Good Works team. The Long Beach native started a non-profit called Intercept Poverty, and worked with No Kid Hungry to raise money for low income families during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return of Hicks allows Cal to be flexible with their defensive backfield. Daniel Scott, Craig Woodson, Chigozie Anusiem, and Trey Paster return from 2020 (Josh Drayden could, but has not announced his intentions at this point), and Hicks' positional felxibility allows the Bears to use him where he can fit best. If Drayden doesn't return, the Bears have lots of youth at cornerback, with Anusiem being the only returning corner with meaningful reps (Branden Smith has some reps, mainly coming at nickel), and Hicks has plenty of experience there.

Who's Coming Back

S Elijah Hicks

ILB Kuony Deng

OL Mike Saffell

Who's Leaving

CB Cam Bynum (Pros)

OL Jake Curhan (Pros)

DL Zeandae Johnson (Pros)

FB Drew Schlegel (Transfer Portal)

Uncertain

QB Devon Modster

OLB Cameron Goode

WR Kekoa Crawford

DB Josh Drayden

RB Marcel Dancy

RB Bradrick Shaw

OL Valentino Daltoso

OL Gentle Williams