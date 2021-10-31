Eight Sunday Thoughts: Cal Plays Most Complete Game Against Oregon State

The 1-5 start Cal had didn't inspire the kind of confidence to make people believe this kind of game was possible, but two straight weeks, Cal has done it. Last week was against a Colorado team whose offense wasn't great going into the game and looked worse after. Oregon State came in leading the conference in rushing and points scored, playing at the level Cal envisioned themselves at prior to the season. Cal outplayed the Beavers, made fewer mistakes, and capitalized on their opportunities in the brightest spot of the season to date.

Saturday's win over Oregon State was the kind of game imagined prior to the season, a grinding effort on offense with some pro-style passing game thrown in. A defense able to lock up in coverage giving the front seven more leeway to leave men in the box and stop the run. A special teams unit that will occasionally make plays, but stays consistent throughout.

Garbers' Most Complete Game

Chase Garbers has found something at points during the year, but hasn't always sustained it, as the Bears have had struggles scoring in the third quarter. This may have been his most complete game he's played ever. You could argue his performances against Ole Miss, Stanford, or Illinois in 2019, but this was arguably as consistent as the senior quarterback has played since he stepped on campus in 2017.

Garbers went 17-26 for 262 yards, 3 TDs, and 10 carries for 58 yards with a rushing touchdown. He's the Pac-12's leader in total offense, and the Cal quarterback was on on every level. He threw the deep ball accurately. He had one questionable third down throw, missing Trevon Clark on a crossing route in front of the sticks on third down, but every other decision was sound. He scrambled when needed, and Garbers never seems to get caught as he makes it to the sideline. Even with Oregon State spying him, Garbers got away.

That led to one of his best plays at Cal, where he ran the play action fake, avoided the pressure from Omar Speights, reset his feet, and found Chris Brooks for a two yard score. That's a play Garbers doesn't make in the past, as his feel has improved throughout the season in Bill Musgrave's offense.

Isaiah Young

Isaiah Young moved up on the depth chart this week, something you don't pay attention to when it's the third string cornerback. When Collin Gamble went off the field with an injury early in the first half, Young came into his first real action with confidence. He batted a jump ball away from Trevon Bradford. He did get beat by Bradford on a touchdown, but Young tipped one out of the hands of Zeriah Beason and into the hands of Nate Rutchena. He had another two passes broken up during the game, playing the remainder of the contest in place of Gamble.

Wilcox noted in the aftermath of the game that Young had made a lot of progress in the last month and a half outside of the field, from the practice field to the weight room and beyond. This was as good of a time for him to step up as any.

Tackling

Cal's tackling had been suspect throughout the early portion of the season, but there has been growth there throughout the last two weeks, especially in the open field. It goes hand in hand with some of the young defensive players getting better in tackling in the open field. In particular, Femi Oladejo, Nate Rutchena, Elijah Hicks, Daniel Scott, Lu-Magia Hearns and Collin Gamble have impressed over the past couple of weeks in that area. Hearns in particular, at a listed 160 lbs, has impressed since fall camp with his physicality.

Double Moves

While the deep ball to Jeremiah Hunter at the end of the first half causing confusion, especially with Cal's conservative clock management to end the half (Wilcox said in the aftermath that they played the end of the half conservatively for a handful of reasons), it showed Garbers one thing that he mentioned in the post-game, that Oregon State could be taken on double moves.

The first one came to Chris Brooks, helped by some Collin Moore orbit motion that looked a bit strange. On the play, Monroe Young took his defender on a dig route, which drew the attention of the safety, which left Brooks on a linebacker. Brooks, who has run that flat route several times on film, turned up into a wheel route, running right past the linebacker for a touchdown.