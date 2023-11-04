Hoping to turn their season around on a rainy day in Eugene, the Bears fell short against the No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks by a score of 63-19, falling to 3-6 on the season. Coming into this game, especially after the dramatic loss to the USC Trojans, the Bears needed to somehow pull off this win. Cal came into the game as a heavy underdog, and the mismatch proved to be overwhelming for the Bears sooner than later.

With three games left on the season, the Bears’ margin of error for bowl eligibility is next to zero. A brutal stretch of facing four straight ranked teams — Oregon State, Utah, USC, and Oregon — did not bode well for Cal. However, it is crucial for them to keep their confidence despite this loss.

The Bears started the game with momentum, intercepting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix’ first pass of the game — which was only his second on the season. The tables turned quickly, as Cal gave the ball back to Oregon with a Fernando Mendoza interception in the red zone. This culminated in a 47-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson on a 2nd and 37, as Oregon took a 7-0 lead that it never gave back.

The Bears had their moments, especially in the first quarter. After the Ducks went up 14-0, they scored 10 unanswered with a defensive touchdown. However, Oregon scored three straight touchdowns, and Cal could never keep up.

“It was a very talented team,” said California Head Coach Justin Wilcox in the post-game press conference. “The level of speed, size, and explosiveness were together. A couple years ago we were here playing until the last play of the game. The last couple years, it’s been different, so I gotta do a better job.”

The Ducks’ speed on offense showed early and often, especially with receiver Tez Johnson and running back Bucky Irving. The Ducks’ quarterback had himself a day, going 29/38 for and passing for almost 400 yards and four touchdowns.

Without a doubt, the Bears went into the game knowing that one of the most explosive offenses would pose plenty of problems. However, the Bears’ first three defensive drives featured an interception and a forced punt, and the two early Cal turnovers were the nail in the coffin.

“The defense did a great job early on,” said Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the post-game press conference. “They scored a touchdown, and also got the ball for us in the red zone. So that’s all on myself for having two turnovers, especially against the number 6 team in the nation.”

Early miscues, especially against a top opponent on the road, are very costly. Cal saw this first hand against the Washington Huskies, and the script was similar against the Ducks.

The unfortunate story of the game, and the first question Wilcox was asked post-game, was the third quarter injury to the Oakland native running back Javian Thomas.

“Very scary,” said Wilcox when asked about the Bears’ freshman running back in the post-game press conference. “He’s at the hospital undergoing tests. He’s alert, interacting with the doctors, he does have movement and feeling, which is certainly good news, but there’s a lot of tests he’ll need to undergo so we’re all praying for him.”

This was indeed a scary situation, especially considering the recent injuries in the world of football. Without a doubt, it took a lot for Thomas’ teammates to continue playing after the fact.

With just three games left, Cal will not face any more ranked opponents. Their remaining schedule features three PAC-12 opponents in Stanford, Washington State, and UCLA.

“Coach Wilcox just mentioned it to us,” said Mendoza in the post-game press conference. “This loss is tough, and it hurts. However, you can’t control the past, only the future. We’re gonna win the next three games. This team deserves to be bowl-eligible. It has the talent, the heart, and the passion to be. These next three, we’re gonna show up every single day and put on our best show every Saturday.”

This was not a game many expected the Bears to win. While they had their moments, Oregon has one of the strongest teams in the FBS, and they proved it today against the Bears, and many times throughout the season.

As Mendoza mentioned, coach Wilcox emphasized that the season is far from over. With an easier stretch coming up, the Bears are indeed set up for an opportunity to showcase their merit as a team with a chance to finish 6-6 and potential bowl eligibility.

With close losses against USC and Auburn, and great moments against Oregon State, Utah, and Oregon, the Golden Bears are far from pushovers. Losing close games is a long-standing issue for the Bears during the Wilcox era. These final three games will be telling about the direction that the program will go in after the season, and it starts next week in the home finale against the Washington State Cougars.