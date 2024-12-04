Early Signing Day primer: Cal looking to close out strong

The Bears have been one of the programs to make the best use of the transfer portal in recent seasons as evidenced by several of those players earning All-ACC honors Tuesday.

Cal enters the early signing period with the 71st-ranked class for 2025, but the group will continue to grow as Wednesday plays out. Bears head coach Justin Wilcox will address reporters about his newest recruiting class Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Wednesday marks the first day of the three-day early signing period, and there will be plenty of intrigue for the Bears.

In an ever-changing world of college football, the early signing period has been moved up this year giving coaches time to focus on transfer portal players and bowl games in the coming weeks over spending time recruiting high school prospects.

Cal is expected to again be active in pursuing transfer players this winter, but the high school ranks have their own importance for the program. The Bears have been a bit more selective in who they have pursued in the cycle leaving them with just 14 commitments entering the early signing period.

Wilcox's program has not had a new addition to the 2025 class since September, but there is still plenty of time to make additions for next year's roster.

"Recruiting is never over," Wilcox said last month. "... We're evaluating our team every week, and that will determine certain positions and how heavy we go in high school recruiting, in transfer recruiting. So, that's being evaluated each and every week. Our priorities may adjust as the season moves along.

"After the season, there's gonna be changes. So, all that's gotta be taken into account. I feel really good about the work that the staff's done and our recruiting staff and the reception we've got recruiting and what's in front of us. We're gonna be very, very aggressive in recruiting. Not only in high school, but in the transfer portal."

Here is a breakdown of where things stand for the Bears entering the early signing period.