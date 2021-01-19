Early Enrollee Spotlight: Ryan Lange
In the 2021 class, the need for tackle prospects was apparent, considering the Bears were set to lose Jake Curhan after the 2020 season. In Ryan Lange, they picked up a player similar to Curhan, a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news