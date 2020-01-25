While Chase Garbers has a hold on the quarterback position in Berkeley after a strong close to 2019, Cal looked to add two quarterbacks in the 2020 class. They added one in June in Zach Johnson, but managed to flip a longtime target in October, as Calabasas QB Jaden Casey made the switch from Fresno State to Cal. Casey already practiced with the Bears in the lead-up to the Redbox Bowl, earning a nickname (Slim Shady, for his bleached blond haircut) as he'll get an opportunity to pick up new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave's playbook this spring.

Jaden Casey

Hometown: Westlake Village, CA

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 185 lbs

Class: Freshman

Rivals Ranking: Three-star pro-style QB, ranked as the 47th best player in the state of California and the 20th ranked pro-style quarterback in the country

High School Highlights

Casey won All-Area Player of the Year from the LA Daily News with a sterling senior year, as well as co-MVP of the Marmonte league. Casey threw for 2674 yards and 26 touchdowns, rushing for 289 yards and 5 scores, finishing his varsity career at Calabasas with over 9000 yards and 100 touchdowns over three seasons. Casey took over at Calabasas for now-Oregon State QB Tristan Gebbia, moving Calabasas from a divison 5 school to a division 1 school over his time there.

Did You Know?

Casey was coached as Calabasas by two former NFL pros in Chris Claiborne and Curtis Conway.

They Said It

Jaden really jumped off the tape, we saw Jaden quite a bit as a junior. He committed early, to Fresno, he got a lot of recruiting attention and deservedly so. We stayed with it, kept talking to him, he had a change in what he was looking for and we got him up on a visit. He can make plays with his feet, he really can spin the ball, it comes out hot. He deals kind of like a point guard or a shortstop, that’s how it looks when he plays the position, and for a lot of successful guys at the position, that’s what it looks like. — Justin Wilcox on what stood out about Casey's game

What to Expect