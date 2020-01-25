Early Enrollee Spotlight: QB Jaden Casey
While Chase Garbers has a hold on the quarterback position in Berkeley after a strong close to 2019, Cal looked to add two quarterbacks in the 2020 class. They added one in June in Zach Johnson, but managed to flip a longtime target in October, as Calabasas QB Jaden Casey made the switch from Fresno State to Cal.
Casey already practiced with the Bears in the lead-up to the Redbox Bowl, earning a nickname (Slim Shady, for his bleached blond haircut) as he'll get an opportunity to pick up new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave's playbook this spring.
Jaden Casey
Hometown: Westlake Village, CA
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 185 lbs
Class: Freshman
Rivals Ranking: Three-star pro-style QB, ranked as the 47th best player in the state of California and the 20th ranked pro-style quarterback in the country
High School Highlights
Casey won All-Area Player of the Year from the LA Daily News with a sterling senior year, as well as co-MVP of the Marmonte league. Casey threw for 2674 yards and 26 touchdowns, rushing for 289 yards and 5 scores, finishing his varsity career at Calabasas with over 9000 yards and 100 touchdowns over three seasons.
Casey took over at Calabasas for now-Oregon State QB Tristan Gebbia, moving Calabasas from a divison 5 school to a division 1 school over his time there.
Did You Know?
Casey was coached as Calabasas by two former NFL pros in Chris Claiborne and Curtis Conway.
They Said It
What to Expect
Casey is going to have a bit of a leg up going into the spring, as much as having a more complicated offensive system installed can be. He comes in having to learn Bill Musgrave's offensive scheme, but he may not have as many built up habits as some of the other quarterbacks.
That said, it's relatively clear that Chase Garbers is the guy going into 2020, which may take some pressure off the true freshman in the spring. Casey is regarded as a confident player, something you can see on his film. He had a couple of highly regarded wideouts at Calabasas to throw to in the Georgia-bound Jermaine Burton and the Arizona State-bound Johnny Wilson. He'll have the time to develop that confidence with some of Cal's young receivers, especially the five wideouts and two tight ends in the 2020 class with him.
Casey's a solid improviser, using his feet to extend plays. The scramble drill is one of the most difficult things for a defense to cover, and as Casey develops, he should become even more efficient in this area. Garbers had success in extending plays in 2019, Casey could continue that when he gets the opportunity.