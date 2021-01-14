Early Enrollee Spotlight: Patrick Hisatake
The outside linebacker position was one that lacked depth for Cal in 2020, due to opt-outs and injury, which made the commitment of Patrick Hisatake that much more important. Hisatake, who committe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news