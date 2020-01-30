Everett Johnson was the first commit of the 2020 class. He committed to Cal before the Bears had a single member of the 2019 class. He was offered by former Cal offensive line coach Steve Greatwood in February of 2018 and committed on the spot. Nearly two years later, and the Turlock offensive lineman is enrolled at Berkeley, in the midst of the first semester at Cal. He has practiced with the Bears already, getting four practices in during bowl preparations and getting a chance to be coached by Steve Greatwood before he retired. Now Johnson will have the opportunity to learn from new Cal offensive line coach Angus McClure, and with five seniors set to graduate from Cal's offensive line room after this year, he'll have an opportunity to make an impact early in his Cal career.

Everett Johnson

Hometown: Turlock, CA

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 315 lbs

Class: Freshman

Rivals Rating: A three-star offensive lineman by Rivals (5.7), Johnson was rated as the 50th best player in the state of California and the 58th best offensive tackle in the country

High School Highlights

Johnson played both football and basketball for Turlock, but played varsity football for three years, with his squad garnering a 26-10 record and a 16-0 record in Central California Athletic League games. All three of the squads he played on made the Division 1-San Joaquin Section playoffs, making it to the second round as a junior and a senior. Johnson was named CCAL lineman of the year as a senior, earning first team all-conference honors as a junior and senior, along with a first team all-state selection as a junior. Junior Mid-Year Highlights

Did You Know?

Johnson and fellow signee Trey Paster have known each other since the sixth grade, as the two worked out together in a gym in Turlock then. "There was this little gym that my dad's buddy owns in Turlock and (Paster) showed me a picture of when we were in the 6th grade working out there together," Johnson said last July, "I didn't remember that, but to see that come full circle from the 6th grade, that was awesome. That's one of my homies, they used to be in our league, so I used to play him a lot and talk to him on and off the field, so that was awesome to see him do that."

They Said It

Everett came in here before his sophomore year, our first summer camp that we had. I remember it clear as day, we go out to the OL/DL camp, we split them up by age group, ‘freshmen and sophomores you go over here, juniors and seniors you go over here,’ and this guy walks down there (with the freshmen and sophomores) and it’s like ‘no, juniors and seniors are over here,’ (imitates deep voice) ‘I’m a sophomore.’ He’s 6’7”, 290, and can move, ‘you’re what?’ From then, I want to say we ended up offering Everett a scholarship shortly thereafter. — Justin Wilcox on Everett Johnson

What to Expect

Johnson already has the size out of the box to play at the next level, it's some of the fine tuning that will need to take place. He'll have a good player in front of him to learn from in Jake Curhan, much like how Curhan learned from former Cal tackles Aaron Cochran and Steven Moore. Johnson projects as a tackle prospect, and will have time to learn the position this year, as strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton has time to 'slow-cook' his offensive linemen. With the senior class of offensive linemen gone after this year, Johnson will compete for playing time at the tackle spots with Will Craig, Brandon Mello and Brayden Rohme, along with whoever gets brought in in the 2021 class. Johnson could also battle for time on the interior, as he's mobile and nasty enough to play guard.

Previous Installments