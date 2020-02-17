Cal had a massive gap between Everett Johnson and the second commitment of the 2020 class. Fourteen months passed between those two dates, when Isaiah Young committed to the Bears in April of 2019. Young became the first member of what former Cal DB coach Gerald Alexander called 'The Fab Five.' The Corona Centennial defensive back was recruited to a role similar to Traveon Beck, a slot corner type with the potential to play outside, with tackling ability and closing speed to make plays. He's on campus early, as he'll get to learn from a fellow Corona Centennial DB in Cam Bynum, along with a senior at his position in Josh Drayden.

Isaiah Young

Hometown: Eastvale, CA

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Class: Freshman

Rivals Ranking: A three-star (5.6) cornerback, ranked as the 57th best player in the state of California and 79th best corner in the 2020 class.

High School Highlights

Young was a three-year varsity starter for a Centennial squad that never lost a conference game. Over that time, he had 116 tackles, five for loss, three interceptions, 25 pass breakups and two pick sixes. Over his three years on varsity , Young's teams were a combined 32-6, with a 15-0 conference record and three playoff appearances. Young was named all-CIF Division 1 after his senior year, where he racked up 44 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a pick six, and five pass breakups.

Did You Know

Young came through the same high school and 7 on 7 team as Bynum, so naturally, the redshirt senior has worked with the incoming freshman on his game. Here's what Bynum had to say about Young last July: "Great work ethic, and he's being coached by the right people, same guy I was coached (by) in my 7 on 7 team, just building a great foundation. I talk to him every week, he sends me his film from practice and stuff, his 1 on 1 reps, just to critique his stuff. I'm mentoring him and he's taking it all in."

They Said It

“Isaiah was one of the first commits of this class and we were extremely happy to get him. He’s a quick, sudden corner with very good toughness and should excel as a nickel for us. He has great hips and feet and tackles well. He is very serious about his game and will prepare like a pro from day one.” — Justin Wilcox on Isaiah Young

What To Expect

With Josh Drayden staying another year and Branden Smith coming into his own at the nickel spot, Young may not see the field too much early. He's relatively small at 170 lbs, but Beck had success playing at around the same size. Young will need to add a bit of bulk, but that's what strength and conditioning is for. One thing Justin Wilcox has mentioned about his DB group is their versatility, and there's potential for Young to add something in the return game. He has returned kicks and punts before, and the Bears will need a kick returner going forward. Like Beck, Young's skillset lends itself to playing right away, having what Gerald Alexander called 'contact courage' and good short-area quickness. Whether he will may hinge on how he performs in the spring and whether injuries affect Cal's depth at defensive back. Young could also be a factor on special teams units early on.

