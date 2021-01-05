Early Enrollee Spotlight: Hunter Barth
The series on the 2021 commits enrolling early begins with Queen Creek safety Hunter Barth. Barth, one of Cal's two commits from Arizona in the class, was offered by the Bears in November of 2019 b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news