Early Enrollee Spotlight: Bastian Swinney
Bastian Swinney was one of the first to commit to Cal in the 2021 class, and now, nearly a year later, he's on campus for the spring semester and winter workouts in Berkeley. Swinney, the first com...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news