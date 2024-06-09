The three-star prospect from Kahuku High School on the North Shore of O'ahu in Hawaii visited UCLA last weekend and came away with a strong impression of the Bruins . This weekend, the Bears were able to secure his pledge over their in-state foe.

LeBron Williams will play for the Bears after announcing his commitment to close out the weekend following his official visit to Berkeley.

Cal continues to build momentum heading into the rest of a busy month on the recruiting calendar, and Sunday the Bears added their latest piece of the puzzle for 2025. For the second time in as many days, Justin Wilcox's team added to its defense with another weekend visitor coming to a decision.

Washington State had been the other program making a strong push while San Diego State recently entered the mix with an offer just last week.

"After a great weekend on my visit with my family and after many prayers," Williams wrote in a post on social media announcing his commitment. "I am truly blessed to say that I am committed to the University of California, Berkeley."

Williams, who also holds offers from Hawaii and Nevada, is now the 10th commitment for the Bears in the cycle and the second of the weekend alongside linebacker Beckham Barney, who gave Cal his commitment Saturday while on a visit.

Cal has started to build some momentum over the last month with six of its 10 commits coming in since May 20.

Williams, who checks in at 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds, is the second defensive line commit joining Ikechuwku Okafor as a member of the future group for defensive line coach Andrew Browning.

Six of Cal's current commits in the class will play on defense for the Bears.

Five recruits made their way to Berkeley over the weekend for official visits, and two of them have gone public with their commitments so far.

Williams was offered by the Bears on May 10 as the program made quick work to lock up his commitment Sunday.