Dimitrios Klonaras promises to bring famous Greek spirit to Cal
Over the weekend, Cal men’s basketball landed a commitment from 2019 Greek shooting guard Dimitrios Klonaras, who most recently played for the Greek sports club PAOK. Klonaras caught up with Golden...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news