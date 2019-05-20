News More News
basketball

Dimitrios Klonaras promises to bring famous Greek spirit to Cal

Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport.com
@slamdunk406
Golden Bear Report
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

Over the weekend, Cal men’s basketball landed a commitment from 2019 Greek shooting guard Dimitrios Klonaras, who most recently played for the Greek sports club PAOK. Klonaras caught up with Golden...

