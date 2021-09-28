Depth Chart: Washington State

A look at Cal's depth chart going into the Bears' home contest against Washington State.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense Starter Backup Third Fourth QB Chase Garbers Ryan Glover Zach Johnson RB Damien Moore Christopher Brooks Marcel Dancy WR (X) Jeremiah Hunter Kekoa Crawford Tommy Christakos WR (F) Nikko Remigio Justin Richard Baker Mason Mangum WR (Z) Trevon Clark Monroe Young Aidan Lee Mavin Anderson TE Jake Tonges Collin Moore Gavin Reinwald LT Will Craig Brayden Rohme LG Ben Coleman Brian Driscoll Bastian Swinney C Matt Cindric Brian Driscoll RG McKade Mettauer Brian Driscoll Everett Johnson RT Valentino Daltoso Brayden Rohme Ender Aguilar

No massive changes for the Bears, who did take DeCarlos Brooks off the depth chart after he missed last week's contest with Washington State due to a lower body injury. Jeremiah Hunter remains the listed starter at the X WR spot, though Kekoa Crawford started a week ago, and there are sets where the two will be on the field at the same time. Despite going out with injuries at various points of the Washington game, Nikko Remigio, Jake Tonges, and Damien Moore are alll listed on the depth chart.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart Starter Backup Third Fourth DE Luc Bequette Jaedon Roberts Darius Long Derek Wilkins NG Stanley McKenzie Jaedon Roberts Ricky Correia Gunnar Rask DE JH Tevis Ethan Saunders Akili Calhoun OLB Cameron Goode Orin Patu

ILB Evan Tattersall Trey Paster Nate Rutchena ILB Mo Iosefa Femi Oladejo Kyle Smith OLB Braxten Croteau OR Marqez Bimage



CB Josh Drayden Collin Gamble S Elijah Hicks Miles Williams S Daniel Scott Raymond Woodie III CB Lu-Magia Hearns III Chigozie Anusiem Brandon Smith Kaleb Higgins NB Josh Drayden Collin Gamble

Two changes here, Lu-Magia Hearns is listed as a clear starter at corner, after playing the majority of the Washington game. Chigozie Anusiem came in for a handful of reps as a backup. Kuony Deng has been taken off the depth chart, a possible indicator of greater injury for him, as Braxten Croteau and Marqez Bimage are listed as co-starters at his OLB spot. Croteau has started the last two weeks in place of Deng, while Bimage had an impressive showing against Washington in backup reps, and was Cal's highest graded performer, per Pro Football Focus.

Special Teams Depth Starter Backup PK Dario Longhetto Nico Ramos KO Dario Longhetto Nico Ramos P Jamieson Sheahan Dario Longhetto LS Slater Zellers Daniel Etter Holder Jamieson Sheahan Zach Johnson KR Nikko Remigio Kekoa Crawford PR Nikko Remigio Jeremiah Hunter