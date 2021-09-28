Depth Chart: Washington State
A look at Cal's depth chart going into the Bears' home contest against Washington State.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
QB
|
Chase Garbers
|
Ryan Glover
|
Zach Johnson
|
RB
|
Damien Moore
|
Christopher Brooks
|
Marcel Dancy
|
WR (X)
|
Jeremiah Hunter
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
Tommy Christakos
|
WR (F)
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Justin Richard Baker
|
Mason Mangum
|
WR (Z)
|
Trevon Clark
|
Monroe Young
|
Aidan Lee
|
Mavin Anderson
|
TE
|
Jake Tonges
|
Collin Moore
|
Gavin Reinwald
|
LT
|
Will Craig
|
Brayden Rohme
|
LG
|
Ben Coleman
|
Brian Driscoll
|
Bastian Swinney
|
C
|
Matt Cindric
|
Brian Driscoll
|
RG
|
McKade Mettauer
|
Brian Driscoll
|
Everett Johnson
|
RT
|
Valentino Daltoso
|
Brayden Rohme
|
Ender Aguilar
No massive changes for the Bears, who did take DeCarlos Brooks off the depth chart after he missed last week's contest with Washington State due to a lower body injury. Jeremiah Hunter remains the listed starter at the X WR spot, though Kekoa Crawford started a week ago, and there are sets where the two will be on the field at the same time.
Despite going out with injuries at various points of the Washington game, Nikko Remigio, Jake Tonges, and Damien Moore are alll listed on the depth chart.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
DE
|
Luc Bequette
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Darius Long
|
Derek Wilkins
|
NG
|
Stanley McKenzie
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Ricky Correia
|
Gunnar Rask
|
DE
|
JH Tevis
|
Ethan Saunders
|
Akili Calhoun
|
OLB
|
Cameron Goode
|
Orin Patu
|
|
ILB
|
Evan Tattersall
|
Trey Paster
|
Nate Rutchena
|
ILB
|
Mo Iosefa
|
Femi Oladejo
|
Kyle Smith
|
OLB
|
Braxten Croteau OR Marqez Bimage
|
|
|
CB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
|
S
|
Elijah Hicks
|
Miles Williams
|
S
|
Daniel Scott
|
Raymond Woodie III
|
CB
|
Lu-Magia Hearns III
|
Chigozie Anusiem
|
Brandon Smith
|
Kaleb Higgins
|
NB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
Two changes here, Lu-Magia Hearns is listed as a clear starter at corner, after playing the majority of the Washington game. Chigozie Anusiem came in for a handful of reps as a backup. Kuony Deng has been taken off the depth chart, a possible indicator of greater injury for him, as Braxten Croteau and Marqez Bimage are listed as co-starters at his OLB spot. Croteau has started the last two weeks in place of Deng, while Bimage had an impressive showing against Washington in backup reps, and was Cal's highest graded performer, per Pro Football Focus.
|Starter
|Backup
|
PK
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
KO
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
P
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Dario Longhetto
|
LS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Daniel Etter
|
Holder
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Zach Johnson
|
KR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
PR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Jeremiah Hunter
A couple changes here, as Kekoa Crawford and Jeremiah Hunter are listed as the backup to Nikko Remigio in the kick and punt return spots respectively. Hunter came on as the punt returner when Remigio went down in the fourth quarter against UW.
Also of note, Zach Johnson is listed as the backup holder, as Jamieson Sheahan did mishandle a snap that led to a botched field goal for the Bears.