 Cal Football Depth Chart: Washington State
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-28 13:23:10 -0500') }} football

Depth Chart: Washington State

Trace Travers
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

A look at Cal's depth chart going into the Bears' home contest against Washington State.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense
Starter Backup Third Fourth

QB

Chase Garbers

Ryan Glover

Zach Johnson

RB

Damien Moore

Christopher Brooks

Marcel Dancy

WR (X)

Jeremiah Hunter

Kekoa Crawford

Tommy Christakos

WR (F)

Nikko Remigio

Justin Richard Baker

Mason Mangum

WR (Z)

Trevon Clark

Monroe Young

Aidan Lee

Mavin Anderson

TE

Jake Tonges

Collin Moore

Gavin Reinwald

LT

Will Craig

Brayden Rohme

LG

Ben Coleman

Brian Driscoll

Bastian Swinney

C

Matt Cindric

Brian Driscoll

RG

McKade Mettauer

Brian Driscoll

Everett Johnson

RT

Valentino Daltoso

Brayden Rohme

Ender Aguilar

No massive changes for the Bears, who did take DeCarlos Brooks off the depth chart after he missed last week's contest with Washington State due to a lower body injury. Jeremiah Hunter remains the listed starter at the X WR spot, though Kekoa Crawford started a week ago, and there are sets where the two will be on the field at the same time.

Despite going out with injuries at various points of the Washington game, Nikko Remigio, Jake Tonges, and Damien Moore are alll listed on the depth chart.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart
Starter Backup Third Fourth

DE

Luc Bequette

Jaedon Roberts

Darius Long

Derek Wilkins

NG

Stanley McKenzie

Jaedon Roberts

Ricky Correia

Gunnar Rask

DE

JH Tevis

Ethan Saunders

Akili Calhoun

OLB

Cameron Goode

Orin Patu


ILB

Evan Tattersall

Trey Paster

Nate Rutchena

ILB

Mo Iosefa

Femi Oladejo

Kyle Smith

OLB

Braxten Croteau OR Marqez Bimage



CB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

S

Elijah Hicks

Miles Williams

S

Daniel Scott

Raymond Woodie III

CB

Lu-Magia Hearns III

Chigozie Anusiem

Brandon Smith

Kaleb Higgins

NB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

Two changes here, Lu-Magia Hearns is listed as a clear starter at corner, after playing the majority of the Washington game. Chigozie Anusiem came in for a handful of reps as a backup. Kuony Deng has been taken off the depth chart, a possible indicator of greater injury for him, as Braxten Croteau and Marqez Bimage are listed as co-starters at his OLB spot. Croteau has started the last two weeks in place of Deng, while Bimage had an impressive showing against Washington in backup reps, and was Cal's highest graded performer, per Pro Football Focus.

Special Teams Depth 
Starter Backup

PK

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

KO

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

P

Jamieson Sheahan

Dario Longhetto

LS

Slater Zellers

Daniel Etter

Holder

Jamieson Sheahan

Zach Johnson

KR

Nikko Remigio

Kekoa Crawford

PR

Nikko Remigio

Jeremiah Hunter

A couple changes here, as Kekoa Crawford and Jeremiah Hunter are listed as the backup to Nikko Remigio in the kick and punt return spots respectively. Hunter came on as the punt returner when Remigio went down in the fourth quarter against UW.

Also of note, Zach Johnson is listed as the backup holder, as Jamieson Sheahan did mishandle a snap that led to a botched field goal for the Bears.

