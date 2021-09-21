 Cal Football: Depth Chart, Washington
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-21 13:57:35 -0500') }} football

Depth Chart: Washington

Trace Travers
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Cal has released their depth chart in the leadup to their contest with Washington

Cal Depth Chart, Offense
Starter Backup Third Fourth

QB

Chase Garbers

Ryan Glover

Zach Johnson

RB

Damien Moore

Christopher Brooks

DeCarlos Brooks OR Marcel Dancy

WR (X)

Jeremiah Hunter

Kekoa Crawford

Tommy Christakos

WR (F)

Nikko Remigio

Justin Richard Baker

Mason Mangum

WR (Z)

Trevon Clark

Monroe Young

Aidan Lee

Mavin Anderson

TE

Jake Tonges

Collin Moore

Gavin Reinwald

LT

Will Craig

Brayden Rohme

LG

Ben Coleman

Brian Driscoll

Bastian Swinney

C

Matt Cindric

Brian Driscoll

RG

McKade Mettauer

Brian Driscoll

Everett Johnson

RT

Valentino Daltoso

Brayden Rohme

Ender Aguilar

A change for this week as Jeremiah Hunter is listed as the starter at the X receiver position. Hunter started against Sacramento State, leading the Bears in receiving with 5 catches for 78 yards and a score. Kekoa Crawford was injured a week ago, and there hasn't been an update on his prognosis (upper body injury).

Otherwise, the depth chart remains unchanged. Cal has shown a willingness to play up to 8 different wideouts, 7 different tight ends, and four different running backs.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart
Starter Backup Third Fourth

DE

Luc Bequette

Jaedon Roberts

Darius Long

Derek Wilkins

NG

Stanley McKenzie

Jaedon Roberts

Ricky Correia

Gunnar Rask

DE

JH Tevis

Ethan Saunders

Akili Calhoun

OLB

Cameron Goode

Orin Patu

Marqez Bimage

ILB

Evan Tattersall

Trey Paster

Nate Rutchena

ILB

Mo Iosefa

Femi Oladejo

Kyle Smith

OLB

Kuony Deng

Braxten Croteau

Ieremia Ieremia

CB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

S

Elijah Hicks

Miles Williams

S

Daniel Scott

Raymond Woodie III

CB

Chigozie Anusiem OR Lu-Magia Hearns

Branden Smith

Kaleb Higgins

NB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

Biggest change on defense comes from Lu-Magia Hearns being listed as a co-starter with Chigozie Anusiem. Hearns, a true freshman, played the majority of Cal's win over Sacramento State as Anusiem played in a backup role against the Hornets. Cal has struggled somewhat in the secondary early in the season, though they haven't played too much of their depth behind Hearns.

Kuony Deng was out for the Sac State game, as Braxten Croteau started. That may be the case again, as Deng was on a knee scooter prior to the Saturday matchup.

Special Teams Depth 
Starter Backup

PK

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

KO

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

P

Jamieson Sheahan

Dario Longhetto

LS

Slater Zellers

Daniel Etter

Holder

Jamieson Sheahan

KR

Nikko Remigio

Collin Gamble

PR

Nikko Remigio

Collin Gamble

The special teams depth is unchanged through three weeks, as Remigio returned a kick for a touchdown, marking two weeks in a row for Cal with a non-offensive touchdown.

