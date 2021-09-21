Depth Chart: Washington
Cal has released their depth chart in the leadup to their contest with Washington
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
QB
|
Chase Garbers
|
Ryan Glover
|
Zach Johnson
|
RB
|
Damien Moore
|
Christopher Brooks
|
DeCarlos Brooks OR Marcel Dancy
|
WR (X)
|
Jeremiah Hunter
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
Tommy Christakos
|
WR (F)
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Justin Richard Baker
|
Mason Mangum
|
WR (Z)
|
Trevon Clark
|
Monroe Young
|
Aidan Lee
|
Mavin Anderson
|
TE
|
Jake Tonges
|
Collin Moore
|
Gavin Reinwald
|
LT
|
Will Craig
|
Brayden Rohme
|
LG
|
Ben Coleman
|
Brian Driscoll
|
Bastian Swinney
|
C
|
Matt Cindric
|
Brian Driscoll
|
RG
|
McKade Mettauer
|
Brian Driscoll
|
Everett Johnson
|
RT
|
Valentino Daltoso
|
Brayden Rohme
|
Ender Aguilar
A change for this week as Jeremiah Hunter is listed as the starter at the X receiver position. Hunter started against Sacramento State, leading the Bears in receiving with 5 catches for 78 yards and a score. Kekoa Crawford was injured a week ago, and there hasn't been an update on his prognosis (upper body injury).
Otherwise, the depth chart remains unchanged. Cal has shown a willingness to play up to 8 different wideouts, 7 different tight ends, and four different running backs.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
DE
|
Luc Bequette
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Darius Long
|
Derek Wilkins
|
NG
|
Stanley McKenzie
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Ricky Correia
|
Gunnar Rask
|
DE
|
JH Tevis
|
Ethan Saunders
|
Akili Calhoun
|
OLB
|
Cameron Goode
|
Orin Patu
|
Marqez Bimage
|
ILB
|
Evan Tattersall
|
Trey Paster
|
Nate Rutchena
|
ILB
|
Mo Iosefa
|
Femi Oladejo
|
Kyle Smith
|
OLB
|
Kuony Deng
|
Braxten Croteau
|
Ieremia Ieremia
|
CB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
|
S
|
Elijah Hicks
|
Miles Williams
|
S
|
Daniel Scott
|
Raymond Woodie III
|
CB
|
Chigozie Anusiem OR Lu-Magia Hearns
|
Branden Smith
|
Kaleb Higgins
|
NB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
Biggest change on defense comes from Lu-Magia Hearns being listed as a co-starter with Chigozie Anusiem. Hearns, a true freshman, played the majority of Cal's win over Sacramento State as Anusiem played in a backup role against the Hornets. Cal has struggled somewhat in the secondary early in the season, though they haven't played too much of their depth behind Hearns.
Kuony Deng was out for the Sac State game, as Braxten Croteau started. That may be the case again, as Deng was on a knee scooter prior to the Saturday matchup.
|Starter
|Backup
|
PK
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
KO
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
P
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Dario Longhetto
|
LS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Daniel Etter
|
Holder
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
KR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Collin Gamble
|
PR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Collin Gamble
The special teams depth is unchanged through three weeks, as Remigio returned a kick for a touchdown, marking two weeks in a row for Cal with a non-offensive touchdown.