Depth Chart: Washington

Cal has released their depth chart in the leadup to their contest with Washington

Cal Depth Chart, Offense Starter Backup Third Fourth QB Chase Garbers Ryan Glover Zach Johnson RB Damien Moore Christopher Brooks DeCarlos Brooks OR Marcel Dancy WR (X) Jeremiah Hunter Kekoa Crawford Tommy Christakos WR (F) Nikko Remigio Justin Richard Baker Mason Mangum WR (Z) Trevon Clark Monroe Young Aidan Lee Mavin Anderson TE Jake Tonges Collin Moore Gavin Reinwald LT Will Craig Brayden Rohme LG Ben Coleman Brian Driscoll Bastian Swinney C Matt Cindric Brian Driscoll RG McKade Mettauer Brian Driscoll Everett Johnson RT Valentino Daltoso Brayden Rohme Ender Aguilar

A change for this week as Jeremiah Hunter is listed as the starter at the X receiver position. Hunter started against Sacramento State, leading the Bears in receiving with 5 catches for 78 yards and a score. Kekoa Crawford was injured a week ago, and there hasn't been an update on his prognosis (upper body injury). Otherwise, the depth chart remains unchanged. Cal has shown a willingness to play up to 8 different wideouts, 7 different tight ends, and four different running backs.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart Starter Backup Third Fourth DE Luc Bequette Jaedon Roberts Darius Long Derek Wilkins NG Stanley McKenzie Jaedon Roberts Ricky Correia Gunnar Rask DE JH Tevis Ethan Saunders Akili Calhoun OLB Cameron Goode Orin Patu Marqez Bimage ILB Evan Tattersall Trey Paster Nate Rutchena ILB Mo Iosefa Femi Oladejo Kyle Smith OLB Kuony Deng Braxten Croteau Ieremia Ieremia CB Josh Drayden Collin Gamble S Elijah Hicks Miles Williams S Daniel Scott Raymond Woodie III CB Chigozie Anusiem OR Lu-Magia Hearns Branden Smith Kaleb Higgins NB Josh Drayden Collin Gamble

Biggest change on defense comes from Lu-Magia Hearns being listed as a co-starter with Chigozie Anusiem. Hearns, a true freshman, played the majority of Cal's win over Sacramento State as Anusiem played in a backup role against the Hornets. Cal has struggled somewhat in the secondary early in the season, though they haven't played too much of their depth behind Hearns. Kuony Deng was out for the Sac State game, as Braxten Croteau started. That may be the case again, as Deng was on a knee scooter prior to the Saturday matchup.

Special Teams Depth Starter Backup PK Dario Longhetto Nico Ramos KO Dario Longhetto Nico Ramos P Jamieson Sheahan Dario Longhetto LS Slater Zellers Daniel Etter Holder Jamieson Sheahan KR Nikko Remigio Collin Gamble PR Nikko Remigio Collin Gamble