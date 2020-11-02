Cal has released their first depth chart of the 2020 season in preparation of the Washington game on Saturday. The Bears, unlike in years past, released a relatively clear two deep for their 2020 opener, with a handful of surprises.

- The organization of the depth chart is different from in years past, as the Bears list two receiver spots instead of three, along with the base 3-4 defense instead of a nickel. In the past, Cal has been a base 11 personnel team (3 WR, 1 RB, 1 TE), but will run more 21 and 12 personnel in 2020. Defensively, the Bears will still run plenty of nickel (2-4-5), where they'll take out the nose and bring in a nickel defender.

- Chase Garbers and Devon Modster make for a firm 1-2 at the QB position, while Chris Brown, Marcel Dancy and Bradrick Shaw are all listed at the RB spots.

- Among the surprises starting, Valentino Daltoso and Collin Moore both claimed starting spots. Matthew Cindric, who played every rep of offense for Cal in 2019, is listed as the backup center. He will likely also be the backup at left guard. Moore is ahead of Jake Tonges, who was the most productive player among the tight ends in 2019.

- Offensively, all four of the guys at wideout spots are expected to play big reps, and even though he isn't listed, expect Jeremiah Hunter to play as well.

- On Cal's defense, the Bears starting group is as expected, with one small tweak. Josh Drayden is listed ahead of Chigozie Anusiem at one of the corner spots. When the Bears go to nickel, expect Drayden to go to the nickel spot and Anusiem to come in on the outside.

- Matt Horwitz, a junior walk-on, made the two-deep as a backup OLB behind Cam Goode. Braxten Croteau and Orin Patu will hold down the other OLB spot.

- Aside from Horwitz, every backup on defense is a freshman or sophomore in eligibility, including true freshmen in Collin Gamble, Trey Paster, Stanley McKenzie, Ethan Saunders, and Muelu Iosefa

- Nikko Remigio and Kekoa Crawford are listed at both the kick and punt return spots, while Dario Longhetto will both kick off and be the primary place kicker for the Bears. Jamieson Sheahan will punt and hold on field goals, with Slater Zellers retaining his long snapper spot.