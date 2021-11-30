 GoldenBearReport - Depth Chart: USC
football

Depth Chart: USC

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

A look at Cal's depth chart heading into the USC game.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense
Starter Backup Third Fourth

QB

Chase Garbers

Ryan Glover

Zach Johnson

RB

Christopher Brooks

Damien Moore

Marcel Dancy

WR (X)

Trevon Clark

Jeremiah Hunter

J. Michael Sturdivant

Tommy Christakos

WR (F)

Nikko Remigio

Justin Richard Baker

Mason Mangum

WR (Z)

Kekoa Crawford

Monroe Young

Aidan Lee

Mavin Anderson

TE

Jake Tonges

Collin Moore

Gavin Reinwald

LT

Brayden Rohme

Colin Hamilton

LG

Ben Coleman

Everett Johnson


C

Matt Cindric

Bastian Swinney

RG

McKade Mettauer

Everett Johnson

Colin Moroney

RT

Valentino Daltoso

Brayden Rohme

Ender Aguilar

Cal heads into the USC game with the depth chart unchanged from a week ago. The one interesting piece here is Everett Johnson, who is at the four game mark for a redshirt year with one game to go. He is Cal's sixth offensive lineman, and if one of Cal's guards goes down, it'll be interesting to see if Johnson goes in. He does still have his extra COVID year of eligibility.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart
Starter Backup Third Fourth

DE

Luc Bequette

Jaedon Roberts

Darius Long

Derek Wilkins

NG

Jaedon Roberts

Ricky Correia

Gunnar Rask


DE

JH Tevis

Ethan Saunders

Akili Calhoun

OLB

Cameron Goode

Orin Patu

Akili Calhoun

ILB

Nate Rutchena

Trey Paster

Evan Tattersall

ILB

Mo Iosefa

Femi Oladejo OR Ryan Puskas

Kyle Smith

OLB

Marqez Bimage

Braxten Croteau


CB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

Branden Smith

S

Elijah Hicks

Miles Williams

S

Daniel Scott

Raymond Woodie III

CB

Lu-Magia Hearns III

Isaiah Young

Kaleb Higgins


NB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

Nothing has changed on the defensive side of the ball for the Bears, as the most interesting piece may be Ryan Puskas being listed as the backup along with Femi Oladejo at inside linebacker.

Special Teams Depth 
Starter Backup

PK

Dario Longhetto

Nick Lopez

KO

Dario Longhetto

Nick Lopez

P

Jamieson Sheahan

Dario Longhetto

LS

Slater Zellers

Daniel Etter

SS

Slater Zellers

Matt Cindric

Holder

Jamieson Sheahan

Zach Johnson

KR

Nikko Remigio

Kekoa Crawford

PR

Nikko Remigio

Kekoa Crawford

No changes here for Cal, as the special teams have improved over the second half of the season.

