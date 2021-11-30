Depth Chart: USC
A look at Cal's depth chart heading into the USC game.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
QB
|
Chase Garbers
|
Ryan Glover
|
Zach Johnson
|
RB
|
Christopher Brooks
|
Damien Moore
|
Marcel Dancy
|
WR (X)
|
Trevon Clark
|
Jeremiah Hunter
|
J. Michael Sturdivant
|
Tommy Christakos
|
WR (F)
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Justin Richard Baker
|
Mason Mangum
|
WR (Z)
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
Monroe Young
|
Aidan Lee
|
Mavin Anderson
|
TE
|
Jake Tonges
|
Collin Moore
|
Gavin Reinwald
|
LT
|
Brayden Rohme
|
Colin Hamilton
|
LG
|
Ben Coleman
|
Everett Johnson
|
|
C
|
Matt Cindric
|
Bastian Swinney
|
RG
|
McKade Mettauer
|
Everett Johnson
|
Colin Moroney
|
RT
|
Valentino Daltoso
|
Brayden Rohme
|
Ender Aguilar
Cal heads into the USC game with the depth chart unchanged from a week ago. The one interesting piece here is Everett Johnson, who is at the four game mark for a redshirt year with one game to go. He is Cal's sixth offensive lineman, and if one of Cal's guards goes down, it'll be interesting to see if Johnson goes in. He does still have his extra COVID year of eligibility.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
DE
|
Luc Bequette
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Darius Long
|
Derek Wilkins
|
NG
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Ricky Correia
|
Gunnar Rask
|
|
DE
|
JH Tevis
|
Ethan Saunders
|
Akili Calhoun
|
OLB
|
Cameron Goode
|
Orin Patu
|
Akili Calhoun
|
ILB
|
Nate Rutchena
|
Trey Paster
|
Evan Tattersall
|
ILB
|
Mo Iosefa
|
Femi Oladejo OR Ryan Puskas
|
Kyle Smith
|
OLB
|
Marqez Bimage
|
Braxten Croteau
|
|
CB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
|
Branden Smith
|
S
|
Elijah Hicks
|
Miles Williams
|
S
|
Daniel Scott
|
Raymond Woodie III
|
CB
|
Lu-Magia Hearns III
|
Isaiah Young
|
Kaleb Higgins
|
|
NB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
Nothing has changed on the defensive side of the ball for the Bears, as the most interesting piece may be Ryan Puskas being listed as the backup along with Femi Oladejo at inside linebacker.
|Starter
|Backup
|
PK
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nick Lopez
|
KO
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nick Lopez
|
P
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Dario Longhetto
|
LS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Daniel Etter
|
SS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Matt Cindric
|
Holder
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Zach Johnson
|
KR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
PR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Kekoa Crawford
No changes here for Cal, as the special teams have improved over the second half of the season.