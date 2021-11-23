 Cal Football Depth Chart: UCLA
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-23 14:18:33 -0600') }} football

Depth Chart: UCLA

Trace Travers
Cal has released their depth chart as the Bears head to UCLA needing a win to stay alive for bowl contention.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense
Starter Backup Third Fourth

QB

Chase Garbers

Ryan Glover

Zach Johnson

RB

Christopher Brooks

Damien Moore

Marcel Dancy

WR (X)

Trevon Clark

Jeremiah Hunter

J. Michael Sturdivant

Tommy Christakos

WR (F)

Nikko Remigio

Justin Richard Baker

Mason Mangum

WR (Z)

Kekoa Crawford

Monroe Young

Aidan Lee

Mavin Anderson

TE

Jake Tonges

Collin Moore

Gavin Reinwald

LT

Brayden Rohme

Colin Hamilton

LG

Ben Coleman

Everett Johnson

Bastian Swinney

C

Matt Cindric

Bastian Swinney

RG

McKade Mettauer

Everett Johnson

Colin Moroney

RT

Valentino Daltoso

Brayden Rohme

Ender Aguilar

Two things to note on offense:

- After a big game against Stanford, Christopher Brooks is officially the starter at the running back position

- Left tackle Will Craig is unavailable, and Brayden Rohme will again start in his place.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart
Starter Backup Third Fourth

DE

Luc Bequette

Jaedon Roberts

Darius Long

Derek Wilkins

NG

Jaedon Roberts

Ricky Correia

Gunnar Rask


DE

JH Tevis

Ethan Saunders

Akili Calhoun

OLB

Cameron Goode

Orin Patu


ILB

Nate Rutchena

Trey Paster

Evan Tattersall

ILB

Mo Iosefa

Femi Oladejo OR Ryan Puskas

Kyle Smith

OLB

Marqez Bimage

Braxten Croteau


CB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

Branden Smith

S

Elijah Hicks

Miles Williams

S

Daniel Scott

Raymond Woodie III

CB

Lu-Magia Hearns III

Isaiah Young

Kaleb Higgins


NB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

A few changes here:

- Nate Rutchena will again start for the Bears at ILB

- Ryan Puskas made his first appearance on the depth after playing a good chunk of the second half against Stanford

- Chigozie Anusiem is not on the depth chart, he missed the Big Game as well.

Special Teams Depth 
Starter Backup

PK

Dario Longhetto

Nick Lopez

KO

Dario Longhetto

Nick Lopez

P

Jamieson Sheahan

Dario Longhetto

LS

Slater Zellers

Daniel Etter

SS

Slater Zellers

Matt Cindric

Holder

Jamieson Sheahan

Zach Johnson

KR

Nikko Remigio

Kekoa Crawford

PR

Nikko Remigio

Kekoa Crawford

No changes for the Bears on special teams, as Slater Zellers has taken back field goal snapping duties.

