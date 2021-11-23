Depth Chart: UCLA
Cal has released their depth chart as the Bears head to UCLA needing a win to stay alive for bowl contention.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
QB
|
Chase Garbers
|
Ryan Glover
|
Zach Johnson
|
RB
|
Christopher Brooks
|
Damien Moore
|
Marcel Dancy
|
WR (X)
|
Trevon Clark
|
Jeremiah Hunter
|
J. Michael Sturdivant
|
Tommy Christakos
|
WR (F)
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Justin Richard Baker
|
Mason Mangum
|
WR (Z)
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
Monroe Young
|
Aidan Lee
|
Mavin Anderson
|
TE
|
Jake Tonges
|
Collin Moore
|
Gavin Reinwald
|
LT
|
Brayden Rohme
|
Colin Hamilton
|
LG
|
Ben Coleman
|
Everett Johnson
|
Bastian Swinney
|
C
|
Matt Cindric
|
Bastian Swinney
|
RG
|
McKade Mettauer
|
Everett Johnson
|
Colin Moroney
|
RT
|
Valentino Daltoso
|
Brayden Rohme
|
Ender Aguilar
Two things to note on offense:
- After a big game against Stanford, Christopher Brooks is officially the starter at the running back position
- Left tackle Will Craig is unavailable, and Brayden Rohme will again start in his place.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
DE
|
Luc Bequette
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Darius Long
|
Derek Wilkins
|
NG
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Ricky Correia
|
Gunnar Rask
|
|
DE
|
JH Tevis
|
Ethan Saunders
|
Akili Calhoun
|
OLB
|
Cameron Goode
|
Orin Patu
|
|
ILB
|
Nate Rutchena
|
Trey Paster
|
Evan Tattersall
|
ILB
|
Mo Iosefa
|
Femi Oladejo OR Ryan Puskas
|
Kyle Smith
|
OLB
|
Marqez Bimage
|
Braxten Croteau
|
|
CB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
|
Branden Smith
|
S
|
Elijah Hicks
|
Miles Williams
|
S
|
Daniel Scott
|
Raymond Woodie III
|
CB
|
Lu-Magia Hearns III
|
Isaiah Young
|
Kaleb Higgins
|
|
NB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
A few changes here:
- Nate Rutchena will again start for the Bears at ILB
- Ryan Puskas made his first appearance on the depth after playing a good chunk of the second half against Stanford
- Chigozie Anusiem is not on the depth chart, he missed the Big Game as well.
|Starter
|Backup
|
PK
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nick Lopez
|
KO
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nick Lopez
|
P
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Dario Longhetto
|
LS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Daniel Etter
|
SS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Matt Cindric
|
Holder
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Zach Johnson
|
KR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
PR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Kekoa Crawford
No changes for the Bears on special teams, as Slater Zellers has taken back field goal snapping duties.