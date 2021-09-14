 Cal Football: Depth Chart, Sacramento State
football

Depth Chart: Sacramento State

Cal has released their depth chart for the week, as they take on Sacramento State Saturday afternoon.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense
Starter Backup Third Fourth

QB

Chase Garbers

Ryan Glover

Zach Johnson

RB

Damien Moore

Christopher Brooks

DeCarlos Brooks OR Marcel Dancy

WR (X)

Trevon Clark

Jeremiah Hunter

Tommy Christakos

WR (F)

Nikko Remigio

Justin Richard Baker

Mason Mangum

WR (Z)

Kekoa Crawford

Monroe Young

Aidan Lee

Mavin Anderson

TE

Jake Tonges

Collin Moore

Gavin Reinwald

LT

Will Craig

Brayden Rohme

LG

Ben Coleman

Brian Driscoll

Bastian Swinney

C

Matt Cindric

Brian Driscoll

RG

McKade Mettauer

Everett Johnson

RT

Valentino Daltoso

Brayden Rohme

Ender Aguilar

No big changes here, as Cal has eliminated a lot of the ORs from the depth chart. Cal has used the same starting lineup through two games, using 12 personnel with Jake Tonges, Collin Moore, Nikko Remigio, Trevon Clark, and Damien Moore as the skill position players.

While Brian Driscoll isn't listed as the backup for the right guard, he played at the position Saturday, along with left guard.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart
Starter Backup Third Fourth

DE

Luc Bequette

Jaedon Roberts

Darius Long

Derek Wilkins

NG

Stanley McKenzie

Jaedon Roberts

Ricky Correia

Gunnar Rask

DE

JH Tevis

Ethan Saunders

Akili Calhoun

OLB

Cameron Goode

Orin Patu

Marqez Bimage

ILB

Evan Tattersall

Trey Paster

Nate Rutchena

ILB

Mo Iosefa

Femi Oladejo

Kyle Smith

OLB

Kuony Deng

Braxten Croteau

Ieremia Ieremia

CB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

S

Elijah Hicks

Miles Williams

S

Daniel Scott

Raymond Woodie III

CB

Chigozie Anusiem

Lu-Magia Hearns OR Branden Smith

Kaleb Higgins

NB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

Two big movers on the depth chart, Femi Oladejo and Lu-Magia Hearns are now among the second string group. Oladejo moved ahead of Kyle Smith, playing over half the reps for the Bears against TCU. Hearns has also moved up, playing a handful of reps for the Bears at corner as the fourth cornerback to come into the game.

After leaving the TCU game with an injury, Kuony Deng is still listed as the starter. Justin Wilcox noted in media availability that they were hoping to get Deng back, but his status is up in the air. Braxten Croteau played the most for the Bears in Deng's absence.

Special Teams Depth 
Starter Backup

PK

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

KO

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

P

Jamieson Sheahan

Dario Longhetto

LS

Slater Zellers

Daniel Etter

Holder

Jamieson Sheahan

KR

Nikko Remigio

Collin Gamble

PR

Nikko Remigio

Collin Gamble

No changes on the special teams depth chart going into week three.

