Depth Chart: Sacramento State

Cal has released their depth chart for the week, as they take on Sacramento State Saturday afternoon.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense Starter Backup Third Fourth QB Chase Garbers Ryan Glover Zach Johnson RB Damien Moore Christopher Brooks DeCarlos Brooks OR Marcel Dancy WR (X) Trevon Clark Jeremiah Hunter Tommy Christakos WR (F) Nikko Remigio Justin Richard Baker Mason Mangum WR (Z) Kekoa Crawford Monroe Young Aidan Lee Mavin Anderson TE Jake Tonges Collin Moore Gavin Reinwald LT Will Craig Brayden Rohme LG Ben Coleman Brian Driscoll Bastian Swinney C Matt Cindric Brian Driscoll RG McKade Mettauer Everett Johnson RT Valentino Daltoso Brayden Rohme Ender Aguilar

No big changes here, as Cal has eliminated a lot of the ORs from the depth chart. Cal has used the same starting lineup through two games, using 12 personnel with Jake Tonges, Collin Moore, Nikko Remigio, Trevon Clark, and Damien Moore as the skill position players. While Brian Driscoll isn't listed as the backup for the right guard, he played at the position Saturday, along with left guard.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart Starter Backup Third Fourth DE Luc Bequette Jaedon Roberts Darius Long Derek Wilkins NG Stanley McKenzie Jaedon Roberts Ricky Correia Gunnar Rask DE JH Tevis Ethan Saunders Akili Calhoun OLB Cameron Goode Orin Patu Marqez Bimage ILB Evan Tattersall Trey Paster Nate Rutchena ILB Mo Iosefa Femi Oladejo Kyle Smith OLB Kuony Deng Braxten Croteau Ieremia Ieremia CB Josh Drayden Collin Gamble S Elijah Hicks Miles Williams S Daniel Scott Raymond Woodie III CB Chigozie Anusiem Lu-Magia Hearns OR Branden Smith Kaleb Higgins NB Josh Drayden Collin Gamble

Two big movers on the depth chart, Femi Oladejo and Lu-Magia Hearns are now among the second string group. Oladejo moved ahead of Kyle Smith, playing over half the reps for the Bears against TCU. Hearns has also moved up, playing a handful of reps for the Bears at corner as the fourth cornerback to come into the game. After leaving the TCU game with an injury, Kuony Deng is still listed as the starter. Justin Wilcox noted in media availability that they were hoping to get Deng back, but his status is up in the air. Braxten Croteau played the most for the Bears in Deng's absence.

Special Teams Depth Starter Backup PK Dario Longhetto Nico Ramos KO Dario Longhetto Nico Ramos P Jamieson Sheahan Dario Longhetto LS Slater Zellers Daniel Etter Holder Jamieson Sheahan KR Nikko Remigio Collin Gamble PR Nikko Remigio Collin Gamble