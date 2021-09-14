Depth Chart: Sacramento State
Cal has released their depth chart for the week, as they take on Sacramento State Saturday afternoon.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
QB
|
Chase Garbers
|
Ryan Glover
|
Zach Johnson
|
RB
|
Damien Moore
|
Christopher Brooks
|
DeCarlos Brooks OR Marcel Dancy
|
WR (X)
|
Trevon Clark
|
Jeremiah Hunter
|
Tommy Christakos
|
WR (F)
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Justin Richard Baker
|
Mason Mangum
|
WR (Z)
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
Monroe Young
|
Aidan Lee
|
Mavin Anderson
|
TE
|
Jake Tonges
|
Collin Moore
|
Gavin Reinwald
|
LT
|
Will Craig
|
Brayden Rohme
|
LG
|
Ben Coleman
|
Brian Driscoll
|
Bastian Swinney
|
C
|
Matt Cindric
|
Brian Driscoll
|
RG
|
McKade Mettauer
|
Everett Johnson
|
RT
|
Valentino Daltoso
|
Brayden Rohme
|
Ender Aguilar
No big changes here, as Cal has eliminated a lot of the ORs from the depth chart. Cal has used the same starting lineup through two games, using 12 personnel with Jake Tonges, Collin Moore, Nikko Remigio, Trevon Clark, and Damien Moore as the skill position players.
While Brian Driscoll isn't listed as the backup for the right guard, he played at the position Saturday, along with left guard.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
DE
|
Luc Bequette
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Darius Long
|
Derek Wilkins
|
NG
|
Stanley McKenzie
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Ricky Correia
|
Gunnar Rask
|
DE
|
JH Tevis
|
Ethan Saunders
|
Akili Calhoun
|
OLB
|
Cameron Goode
|
Orin Patu
|
Marqez Bimage
|
ILB
|
Evan Tattersall
|
Trey Paster
|
Nate Rutchena
|
ILB
|
Mo Iosefa
|
Femi Oladejo
|
Kyle Smith
|
OLB
|
Kuony Deng
|
Braxten Croteau
|
Ieremia Ieremia
|
CB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
|
S
|
Elijah Hicks
|
Miles Williams
|
S
|
Daniel Scott
|
Raymond Woodie III
|
CB
|
Chigozie Anusiem
|
Lu-Magia Hearns OR Branden Smith
|
Kaleb Higgins
|
NB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
Two big movers on the depth chart, Femi Oladejo and Lu-Magia Hearns are now among the second string group. Oladejo moved ahead of Kyle Smith, playing over half the reps for the Bears against TCU. Hearns has also moved up, playing a handful of reps for the Bears at corner as the fourth cornerback to come into the game.
After leaving the TCU game with an injury, Kuony Deng is still listed as the starter. Justin Wilcox noted in media availability that they were hoping to get Deng back, but his status is up in the air. Braxten Croteau played the most for the Bears in Deng's absence.
|Starter
|Backup
|
PK
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
KO
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
P
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Dario Longhetto
|
LS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Daniel Etter
|
Holder
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
KR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Collin Gamble
|
PR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Collin Gamble
No changes on the special teams depth chart going into week three.