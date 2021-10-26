Depth Chart: Oregon State
A look at the depth chart for Cal as they head into a matchup with Oregon State Saturday, as the Bears have a couple small changes in their depth.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
QB
|
Chase Garbers
|
Ryan Glover
|
Zach Johnson
|
RB
|
Damien Moore
|
Christopher Brooks
|
Marcel Dancy
|
WR (X)
|
Trevon Clark
|
Jeremiah Hunter
|
J. Michael Sturdivant
|
WR (F)
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Justin Richard Baker
|
Mason Mangum
|
WR (Z)
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
Monroe Young
|
Aidan Lee
|
Mavin Anderson
|
TE
|
Jake Tonges
|
Collin Moore
|
Gavin Reinwald
|
LT
|
Will Craig
|
Brayden Rohme
|
LG
|
Ben Coleman
|
Brian Driscoll
|
Bastian Swinney
|
C
|
Matt Cindric
|
Brian Driscoll
|
RG
|
McKade Mettauer
|
Brian Driscoll
|
Everett Johnson
|
RT
|
Valentino Daltoso
|
Brayden Rohme
|
Ender Aguilar
No massive changes here for the Bears on offense, but for the first time this season, true freshman J. Michael Sturdivant is listed on the depth chart. Sturdivant had dealt with what appeared to be a wrist injury throughout fall camp, and may see the field going into the final portion of Cal's 2021 season. Tommy Christakos has been listed there before, but Justin Wilcox noted during his Tuesday availability that he's been banged up at times and that may affect his availability (Christakos has also played in four games, and Cal may want to redshirt him).
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
DE
|
Luc Bequette
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Darius Long
|
Derek Wilkins
|
NG
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Ricky Correia
|
Gunnar Rask
|
|
DE
|
JH Tevis
|
Ethan Saunders
|
Akili Calhoun
|
OLB
|
Cameron Goode
|
Orin Patu
|
|
ILB
|
Trey Paster
|
Nate Rutchena OR Evan Tattersall
|
|
ILB
|
Mo Iosefa
|
Femi Oladejo
|
Kyle Smith
|
OLB
|
Marqez Bimage OR Braxten Croteau
|
|
|
CB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
|
Branden Smith
|
S
|
Elijah Hicks
|
Miles Williams
|
S
|
Daniel Scott
|
Raymond Woodie III
|
CB
|
Lu-Magia Hearns III
|
Chigozie Anusiem
|
Isaiah Young
|
Kaleb Higgins
|
NB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
Again, no massive changes for the Bears here, other than some shifting around of third-string cornerbacks. That includes Branden Smith being moved from one cornerback spot to another and Isaiah Young making his first appearance on the depth chart this year. Otherwise, things are unchanged.
|Starter
|Backup
|
PK
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
KO
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
P
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Dario Longhetto
|
LS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Daniel Etter
|
SS
|
Matt Cindric OR Slater Zellers
|
Holder
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Zach Johnson
|
KR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
PR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Jeremiah Hunter
Matt Cindric remains at the short snapper spot for the Bears, as Dario Longhetto was 4-4 on field goal attempts, along with making both his extra points Saturday. This has been a mostly unchanged unit otherwise, Slater Zellers is still snapping on punts, while Remigio continues to handle returns.