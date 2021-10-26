 Cal Football Depth Chart: Oregon State
Depth Chart: Oregon State

A look at the depth chart for Cal as they head into a matchup with Oregon State Saturday, as the Bears have a couple small changes in their depth.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense
Starter Backup Third Fourth

QB

Chase Garbers

Ryan Glover

Zach Johnson

RB

Damien Moore

Christopher Brooks

Marcel Dancy

WR (X)

Trevon Clark

Jeremiah Hunter

J. Michael Sturdivant

WR (F)

Nikko Remigio

Justin Richard Baker

Mason Mangum

WR (Z)

Kekoa Crawford

Monroe Young

Aidan Lee

Mavin Anderson

TE

Jake Tonges

Collin Moore

Gavin Reinwald

LT

Will Craig

Brayden Rohme

LG

Ben Coleman

Brian Driscoll

Bastian Swinney

C

Matt Cindric

Brian Driscoll

RG

McKade Mettauer

Brian Driscoll

Everett Johnson

RT

Valentino Daltoso

Brayden Rohme

Ender Aguilar

No massive changes here for the Bears on offense, but for the first time this season, true freshman J. Michael Sturdivant is listed on the depth chart. Sturdivant had dealt with what appeared to be a wrist injury throughout fall camp, and may see the field going into the final portion of Cal's 2021 season. Tommy Christakos has been listed there before, but Justin Wilcox noted during his Tuesday availability that he's been banged up at times and that may affect his availability (Christakos has also played in four games, and Cal may want to redshirt him).

Cal Defensive Depth Chart
Starter Backup Third Fourth

DE

Luc Bequette

Jaedon Roberts

Darius Long

Derek Wilkins

NG

Jaedon Roberts

Ricky Correia

Gunnar Rask


DE

JH Tevis

Ethan Saunders

Akili Calhoun

OLB

Cameron Goode

Orin Patu


ILB

Trey Paster

Nate Rutchena OR Evan Tattersall


ILB

Mo Iosefa

Femi Oladejo

Kyle Smith

OLB

Marqez Bimage OR Braxten Croteau



CB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

Branden Smith

S

Elijah Hicks

Miles Williams

S

Daniel Scott

Raymond Woodie III

CB

Lu-Magia Hearns III

Chigozie Anusiem

Isaiah Young

Kaleb Higgins

NB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

Again, no massive changes for the Bears here, other than some shifting around of third-string cornerbacks. That includes Branden Smith being moved from one cornerback spot to another and Isaiah Young making his first appearance on the depth chart this year. Otherwise, things are unchanged.

Special Teams Depth 
Starter Backup

PK

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

KO

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

P

Jamieson Sheahan

Dario Longhetto

LS

Slater Zellers

Daniel Etter

SS

Matt Cindric OR Slater Zellers

Holder

Jamieson Sheahan

Zach Johnson

KR

Nikko Remigio

Kekoa Crawford

PR

Nikko Remigio

Jeremiah Hunter

Matt Cindric remains at the short snapper spot for the Bears, as Dario Longhetto was 4-4 on field goal attempts, along with making both his extra points Saturday. This has been a mostly unchanged unit otherwise, Slater Zellers is still snapping on punts, while Remigio continues to handle returns.

