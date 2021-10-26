Depth Chart: Oregon State

A look at the depth chart for Cal as they head into a matchup with Oregon State Saturday, as the Bears have a couple small changes in their depth.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense Starter Backup Third Fourth QB Chase Garbers Ryan Glover Zach Johnson RB Damien Moore Christopher Brooks Marcel Dancy WR (X) Trevon Clark Jeremiah Hunter J. Michael Sturdivant WR (F) Nikko Remigio Justin Richard Baker Mason Mangum WR (Z) Kekoa Crawford Monroe Young Aidan Lee Mavin Anderson TE Jake Tonges Collin Moore Gavin Reinwald LT Will Craig Brayden Rohme LG Ben Coleman Brian Driscoll Bastian Swinney C Matt Cindric Brian Driscoll RG McKade Mettauer Brian Driscoll Everett Johnson RT Valentino Daltoso Brayden Rohme Ender Aguilar

No massive changes here for the Bears on offense, but for the first time this season, true freshman J. Michael Sturdivant is listed on the depth chart. Sturdivant had dealt with what appeared to be a wrist injury throughout fall camp, and may see the field going into the final portion of Cal's 2021 season. Tommy Christakos has been listed there before, but Justin Wilcox noted during his Tuesday availability that he's been banged up at times and that may affect his availability (Christakos has also played in four games, and Cal may want to redshirt him).

Cal Defensive Depth Chart Starter Backup Third Fourth DE Luc Bequette Jaedon Roberts Darius Long Derek Wilkins NG Jaedon Roberts Ricky Correia Gunnar Rask

DE JH Tevis Ethan Saunders Akili Calhoun OLB Cameron Goode Orin Patu

ILB Trey Paster Nate Rutchena OR Evan Tattersall

ILB Mo Iosefa Femi Oladejo Kyle Smith OLB Marqez Bimage OR Braxten Croteau



CB Josh Drayden Collin Gamble Branden Smith S Elijah Hicks Miles Williams S Daniel Scott Raymond Woodie III CB Lu-Magia Hearns III Chigozie Anusiem Isaiah Young Kaleb Higgins NB Josh Drayden Collin Gamble

Again, no massive changes for the Bears here, other than some shifting around of third-string cornerbacks. That includes Branden Smith being moved from one cornerback spot to another and Isaiah Young making his first appearance on the depth chart this year. Otherwise, things are unchanged.

Special Teams Depth Starter Backup PK Dario Longhetto Nico Ramos KO Dario Longhetto Nico Ramos P Jamieson Sheahan Dario Longhetto LS Slater Zellers Daniel Etter SS Matt Cindric OR Slater Zellers Holder Jamieson Sheahan Zach Johnson KR Nikko Remigio Kekoa Crawford PR Nikko Remigio Jeremiah Hunter