Depth Chart: Oregon

A closer look at Cal's depth chart as Cal heads up to Oregon after the bye week for a Friday night showdown.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense Starter Backup Third Fourth QB Chase Garbers Ryan Glover Zach Johnson RB Damien Moore Christopher Brooks Marcel Dancy

WR (X) Trevon Clark Jeremiah Hunter Tommy Christakos WR (F) Nikko Remigio Justin Richard Baker Mason Mangum WR (Z) Kekoa Crawford Monroe Young Aidan Lee Mavin Anderson TE Jake Tonges Collin Moore Gavin Reinwald LT Will Craig Brayden Rohme LG Ben Coleman Brian Driscoll Bastian Swinney C Matt Cindric Brian Driscoll RG McKade Mettauer Brian Driscoll Everett Johnson RT Valentino Daltoso Brayden Rohme Ender Aguilar

No big changes for the Bears from Washington State to Oregon, with Damien Moore still listed as the starter at running back despite Chris Brooks taking a handful of reps during the contest. In addition, Trevon Clark is listed as the starter at the X wideout spot over Jeremiah Hunter, though Hunter will play a lot moving forward.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart Starter Backup Third Fourth DE Luc Bequette Jaedon Roberts Darius Long Derek Wilkins NG Jaedon Roberts Ricky Correia Gunnar Rask

DE JH Tevis Ethan Saunders Akili Calhoun OLB Cameron Goode Orin Patu

ILB Trey Paster Evan Tattersall OR Nate Rutchena

ILB Mo Iosefa Femi Oladejo Kyle Smith OLB Braxten Croteau OR Marqez Bimage



CB Josh Drayden Collin Gamble S Elijah Hicks Miles Williams S Daniel Scott Raymond Woodie III CB Lu-Magia Hearns Chigozie Anusiem Branden Smith Kaleb Higgins NB Josh Drayden Collin Gamble

With Stanley McKenzie injured, Jaedon Roberts is now listed as the starting nose guard, as both him and Ricky Correia can play the position. In addition, the depth chart now reflects the Washington State game, with Trey Paster now listed as the starting inside linebacker alongside Femi Oladejo. He and Nate Rutchena both played in the loss to the Cougars, while Evan Tattersall did not take a rep on defense.

Special Teams Depth Starter Backup PK Dario Longhetto Nico Ramos KO Dario Longhetto Nico Ramos P Jamieson Sheahan Dario Longhetto LS Slater Zellers Daniel Etter Holder Jamieson Sheahan Zach Johnson KR Nikko Remigio Kekoa Crawford PR Nikko Remigio Jeremiah Hunter