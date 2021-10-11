 Cal Football Depth Chart: Oregon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-11 13:41:30 -0500') }} football

Depth Chart: Oregon

A closer look at Cal's depth chart as Cal heads up to Oregon after the bye week for a Friday night showdown.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense
Starter Backup Third Fourth

QB

Chase Garbers

Ryan Glover

Zach Johnson

RB

Damien Moore

Christopher Brooks

Marcel Dancy


WR (X)

Trevon Clark

Jeremiah Hunter

Tommy Christakos

WR (F)

Nikko Remigio

Justin Richard Baker

Mason Mangum

WR (Z)

Kekoa Crawford

Monroe Young

Aidan Lee

Mavin Anderson

TE

Jake Tonges

Collin Moore

Gavin Reinwald

LT

Will Craig

Brayden Rohme

LG

Ben Coleman

Brian Driscoll

Bastian Swinney

C

Matt Cindric

Brian Driscoll

RG

McKade Mettauer

Brian Driscoll

Everett Johnson

RT

Valentino Daltoso

Brayden Rohme

Ender Aguilar

No big changes for the Bears from Washington State to Oregon, with Damien Moore still listed as the starter at running back despite Chris Brooks taking a handful of reps during the contest. In addition, Trevon Clark is listed as the starter at the X wideout spot over Jeremiah Hunter, though Hunter will play a lot moving forward.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart
Starter Backup Third Fourth

DE

Luc Bequette

Jaedon Roberts

Darius Long

Derek Wilkins

NG

Jaedon Roberts

Ricky Correia

Gunnar Rask


DE

JH Tevis

Ethan Saunders

Akili Calhoun

OLB

Cameron Goode

Orin Patu


ILB

Trey Paster

Evan Tattersall OR Nate Rutchena


ILB

Mo Iosefa

Femi Oladejo

Kyle Smith

OLB

Braxten Croteau OR Marqez Bimage



CB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

S

Elijah Hicks

Miles Williams

S

Daniel Scott

Raymond Woodie III

CB

Lu-Magia Hearns

Chigozie Anusiem

Branden Smith

Kaleb Higgins

NB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

With Stanley McKenzie injured, Jaedon Roberts is now listed as the starting nose guard, as both him and Ricky Correia can play the position. In addition, the depth chart now reflects the Washington State game, with Trey Paster now listed as the starting inside linebacker alongside Femi Oladejo. He and Nate Rutchena both played in the loss to the Cougars, while Evan Tattersall did not take a rep on defense.

Special Teams Depth 
Starter Backup

PK

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

KO

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

P

Jamieson Sheahan

Dario Longhetto

LS

Slater Zellers

Daniel Etter

Holder

Jamieson Sheahan

Zach Johnson

KR

Nikko Remigio

Kekoa Crawford

PR

Nikko Remigio

Jeremiah Hunter

The depth on the special teams untis remains unchanged from previous weeks, though Cal does not like to broadcast changes through their depth chart listings.

