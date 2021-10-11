Depth Chart: Oregon
A closer look at Cal's depth chart as Cal heads up to Oregon after the bye week for a Friday night showdown.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
QB
|
Chase Garbers
|
Ryan Glover
|
Zach Johnson
|
RB
|
Damien Moore
|
Christopher Brooks
|
Marcel Dancy
|
|
WR (X)
|
Trevon Clark
|
Jeremiah Hunter
|
Tommy Christakos
|
WR (F)
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Justin Richard Baker
|
Mason Mangum
|
WR (Z)
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
Monroe Young
|
Aidan Lee
|
Mavin Anderson
|
TE
|
Jake Tonges
|
Collin Moore
|
Gavin Reinwald
|
LT
|
Will Craig
|
Brayden Rohme
|
LG
|
Ben Coleman
|
Brian Driscoll
|
Bastian Swinney
|
C
|
Matt Cindric
|
Brian Driscoll
|
RG
|
McKade Mettauer
|
Brian Driscoll
|
Everett Johnson
|
RT
|
Valentino Daltoso
|
Brayden Rohme
|
Ender Aguilar
No big changes for the Bears from Washington State to Oregon, with Damien Moore still listed as the starter at running back despite Chris Brooks taking a handful of reps during the contest. In addition, Trevon Clark is listed as the starter at the X wideout spot over Jeremiah Hunter, though Hunter will play a lot moving forward.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
DE
|
Luc Bequette
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Darius Long
|
Derek Wilkins
|
NG
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Ricky Correia
|
Gunnar Rask
|
|
DE
|
JH Tevis
|
Ethan Saunders
|
Akili Calhoun
|
OLB
|
Cameron Goode
|
Orin Patu
|
|
ILB
|
Trey Paster
|
Evan Tattersall OR Nate Rutchena
|
|
ILB
|
Mo Iosefa
|
Femi Oladejo
|
Kyle Smith
|
OLB
|
Braxten Croteau OR Marqez Bimage
|
|
|
CB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
|
S
|
Elijah Hicks
|
Miles Williams
|
S
|
Daniel Scott
|
Raymond Woodie III
|
CB
|
Lu-Magia Hearns
|
Chigozie Anusiem
|
Branden Smith
|
Kaleb Higgins
|
NB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
With Stanley McKenzie injured, Jaedon Roberts is now listed as the starting nose guard, as both him and Ricky Correia can play the position. In addition, the depth chart now reflects the Washington State game, with Trey Paster now listed as the starting inside linebacker alongside Femi Oladejo. He and Nate Rutchena both played in the loss to the Cougars, while Evan Tattersall did not take a rep on defense.
|Starter
|Backup
|
PK
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
KO
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
P
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Dario Longhetto
|
LS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Daniel Etter
|
Holder
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Zach Johnson
|
KR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
PR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Jeremiah Hunter
The depth on the special teams untis remains unchanged from previous weeks, though Cal does not like to broadcast changes through their depth chart listings.