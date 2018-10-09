The depth chart for the Joe Roth game against UCLA is up in Cal's game notes right now, as we take a look at the changes from a week ago.

- At the position everyone wants an answer to, the QBs are still listed with an 'and.' Reading between the lines Monday, Justin Wilcox noted that Brandon McIlwain was one of their most explosive players on the offensive side of the ball, which hints that the redshirt sophomore will start his second consecutive game for the Bears at the spot. There's still the possibility that Garbers will take snaps Saturday.

- At running back, Chris Brown Jr. has been moved up to the second string spot alongside Marcel Dancy. Brown was the only other running back besides Patrick Laird to get reps Saturday.

- All of the offensive linemen are listed in their respective places, even after having nine collective penalties among them

- The ORs have been taken off of the slot wideout position, as Kanawai Noa is still the starter there. Jordan Duncan didn't play a significant portion of the Arizona game after an undisclosed injury, but he's still slated as the starter at the Z wide receiver spot. Moe Ways may see more time if he's out.

- Defensively, Rusty Becker has been moved up to an OR with Luc Bequette. Both started for the Bears on Saturday against Arizona, and Becker's progressed up the depth chart throughout the season.

- The secondary sees a big change. Jaylinn Hawkins will be out for the first half due to a targeting penalty, so Quentin Tartabull will likely get the start for the Bears alongside Ashtyn Davis. Tartabull started against Idaho State.

- The punt returner spot still remains with an OR next to it, though Vic Wharton's taken every rep since the Idaho State game.