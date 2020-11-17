Cal has put out their game notes for the Oregon State game, which means that the Bears have put out a new depth chart for their contest with the Beavers. Cal has had some injuries announced this past week, which have rearranged the depth chart prior to this contest.

- Two injuries were announced Tuesday, with NG Aaron Maldonado and WR Jeremiah Hunter being noted as out for the year. Maldonado is the bigger loss, considering Cal's lack of depth on the defensive line. In addition, Stanley McKenzie was out a week ago, and the true freshman could return if cleared by the medical staff.

- In the place of Maldonado and McKenzie, Brett Johnson moved back to nose guard, with Erick Nisich also playing some time at the position. If McKenzie is available, he should take a few reps there as well.

- Offensively, Cal started the game in their 21 personnel, but only had a fullback out on the field for 9 of their 66 snaps. They used more 11 and 12 personnel in the contest, with a smattering of 10 personnel. Monroe Young, who had his first career reception Sunday, may be in line to receive more snaps.

- In addition, Cal had two players starting for the first time on defense in JH Tevis and Craig Woodson, with the Bears running a 3-safety, 3-3-5 look out of the game, something they could replicate against Oregon State when the Beavers are in spread formations

- On the special teams side, Tommy Christakos has officially taken over the kickoff spot, while Dario Longhetto made his first career field goal attempt Sunday

- Of everyone listed on the depth chart, only Stanley McKenzie, Andy Alfieri, Isaiah Young, and Nick Lopez didn't play in the Sunday opener against UCLA