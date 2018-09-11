Cal has released their weekly depth chart, this time for the matchup against Idaho State, as the Bears made a handful of changes in the wake of the BYU game.

- First up is the all important quarterback position, as Justin Wilcox said Chase Garbers would be the starter during his Monday evening press availability. As the Bears showed in the road contest, Brandon McIlwain will spell him at points. Ross Bowers is listed as an 'or,' but is the likely backup, who could see time if the game gets to the point where it makes sense for him to go in

- No other big changes on the offensive side of the ball, though it seems likely that Marcel Dancy will get a few more opportunities this week, as Derrick Clark's fumble hurt the Bears on Saturday.

- Defensively one change from week to week is that Cam Goode is not listed at the Sam linebacker spot, where Malik Psalms and Deon White are listed as co-starters. Goode didn't play a week ago, and won't play in this one. Psalms and White didn't play as much last week, with the Bears employing Tevin Paul in the spot for a bigger look, but are likely to see the field more due to Idaho State running with more base 11 personnel.

- Everyone behind Alex Funches is listed with an OR, and it seems likely that we'll see Nick Alftin make his debut in a Cal uniform, as both Moos and Ogunbanjo have seen reps in the first two contests.

- No real DB changes, though Traveon Beck continues to be listed as the backup behind Elijah Hicks, and may be the primary nickel corner for the week.

- Vic Wharton has an OR next to his name at punt returner, and it remains to be seen if Charlie Ragle will make the switch to Noa or Remigio, as Wharton muffed a punt late in the BYU game.