Cal did release a new depth chart for the game, adding a handful of players to the depth to make it beyond a two deep.

It's take four on Cal's opener this week versus Arizona State, after last weekend's matchup versus Washington was cancelled due to Cal not having enough defensive linemen available, as the position group was in contact tracing protocols.

A handful of new names got added among the depth, which last week resembled a two deep. This week, Cal added names at the running back, tight end, wide receiver, linebacker, defensive line, and cornerback positions

- First and foremost, there's a clarification to be made here. Matt Cindric, who's listed as the backup center. He has the capability to play all three interior offensive line positions, and should be considered the backup at all three.

- On the additions to the depth, Gavin Reinwald is listed as an OR at backup TE with Jake Tonges. Both will play if there's a game to be played. Elijah Mojarro and Nick Alftin are listed behind that group.

- At running back, DeCarlos Brooks and Damien Moore were added to the depth behind the top three of Brown, Dancy and Shaw. Moore has reportedly impressed early on in his college career, and is someone to watch for moving forward.

- At wideout, Monroe Young was added behind Nikko Remigio and Makai Polk. Young had been injured a bit during his first couple seasons in Berkeley, but has plenty of athleticism when healthy.

- On the defensive line, which is the biggest question mark for the Bears moving forward, Erick Nisich has been moved back to the group, while Jaedon Roberts has been added to the depth chart. Nisich was recently moved back to the defensive line, and may have avoided the contact tracing that kept the position group out over the last week.

- At linebacker, Andy Alfieri and Kyle Smith made their first appearances on the depth chart, both in third string spots. Tyson McWilliams and Isaiah Young did the same at cornerback.

- Aside from those additions, the depth chart is unchanged in the starters from a week ago.