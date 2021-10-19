Depth Chart: Colorado
A look at Cal's depth chart going into the Colorado game.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
QB
|
Chase Garbers
|
Ryan Glover
|
Zach Johnson
|
RB
|
Damien Moore
|
Christopher Brooks
|
Marcel Dancy
|
WR (X)
|
Trevon Clark
|
Jeremiah Hunter
|
Tommy Christakos
|
WR (F)
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Justin Richard Baker
|
Mason Mangum
|
WR (Z)
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
Monroe Young
|
Aidan Lee
|
Mavin Anderson
|
TE
|
Jake Tonges
|
Collin Moore
|
Gavin Reinwald
|
LT
|
Will Craig
|
Brayden Rohme
|
LG
|
Ben Coleman
|
Brian Driscoll
|
Bastian Swinney
|
C
|
Matt Cindric
|
Brian Driscoll
|
RG
|
McKade Mettauer
|
Brian Driscoll
|
Everett Johnson
|
RT
|
Valentino Daltoso
|
Brayden Rohme
|
Ender Aguilar
Cal's depth chart on offense hasn't changed much from week to week, though a key point to watch will be at the right guard position. McKade Mettauer went down with an injury against Oregon, and Brian Driscoll filled in for the remainder of the contest for him.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
DE
|
Luc Bequette
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Darius Long
|
Derek Wilkins
|
NG
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Ricky Correia
|
Gunnar Rask
|
|
DE
|
JH Tevis
|
Ethan Saunders
|
Akili Calhoun
|
OLB
|
Cameron Goode
|
Orin Patu
|
|
ILB
|
Trey Paster
|
Nate Rutchena OR Evan Tattersall
|
|
ILB
|
Mo Iosefa
|
Femi Oladejo
|
Kyle Smith
|
OLB
|
Braxten Croteau OR Marqez Bimage
|
|
|
CB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
|
S
|
Elijah Hicks
|
Miles Williams
|
S
|
Daniel Scott
|
Raymond Woodie III
|
CB
|
Lu-Magia Hearns
|
Chigozie Anusiem
|
Branden Smith
|
Kaleb Higgins
|
NB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
The depth chart on defense remains the same, with two key points to watch:
- Evan Tattersall again didn't play on defense in favor of the four young inside linebackers. The Cal coaching staff has said previously that Tattersall is healthy, but the likes of Femi Oladejo and Nate Rutchena have been higher in the rotation these past two weeks.
- Lu-Magia Hearns didn't play against Oregon, with Chigozie Anusiem taking his spot. Hearns' availability will have to be monitored moving forward.
|Starter
|Backup
|
PK
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
KO
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
P
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Dario Longhetto
|
LS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Daniel Etter
|
SS
|
Matt Cindric OR Slater Zellers
|
Holder
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Zach Johnson
|
KR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
PR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Jeremiah Hunter
The biggest change here is the addition of the 'short snapper' position, or FG/PAT snapper spot. Matt Cindric took over here for Slater Zellers, as the Bears didn't have any issues with snaps against Oregon.