Depth Chart: Colorado

A look at Cal's depth chart going into the Colorado game.

Cal's depth chart on offense hasn't changed much from week to week, though a key point to watch will be at the right guard position. McKade Mettauer went down with an injury against Oregon, and Brian Driscoll filled in for the remainder of the contest for him.

The depth chart on defense remains the same, with two key points to watch:

- Evan Tattersall again didn't play on defense in favor of the four young inside linebackers. The Cal coaching staff has said previously that Tattersall is healthy, but the likes of Femi Oladejo and Nate Rutchena have been higher in the rotation these past two weeks.

- Lu-Magia Hearns didn't play against Oregon, with Chigozie Anusiem taking his spot. Hearns' availability will have to be monitored moving forward.