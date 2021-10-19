 Cal Football Depth Chart: Colorado
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-19 13:43:42 -0500') }} football

Depth Chart: Colorado

A look at Cal's depth chart going into the Colorado game.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense
Starter Backup Third Fourth

QB

Chase Garbers

Ryan Glover

Zach Johnson

RB

Damien Moore

Christopher Brooks

Marcel Dancy

WR (X)

Trevon Clark

Jeremiah Hunter

Tommy Christakos

WR (F)

Nikko Remigio

Justin Richard Baker

Mason Mangum

WR (Z)

Kekoa Crawford

Monroe Young

Aidan Lee

Mavin Anderson

TE

Jake Tonges

Collin Moore

Gavin Reinwald

LT

Will Craig

Brayden Rohme

LG

Ben Coleman

Brian Driscoll

Bastian Swinney

C

Matt Cindric

Brian Driscoll

RG

McKade Mettauer

Brian Driscoll

Everett Johnson

RT

Valentino Daltoso

Brayden Rohme

Ender Aguilar

Cal's depth chart on offense hasn't changed much from week to week, though a key point to watch will be at the right guard position. McKade Mettauer went down with an injury against Oregon, and Brian Driscoll filled in for the remainder of the contest for him.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart
Starter Backup Third Fourth

DE

Luc Bequette

Jaedon Roberts

Darius Long

Derek Wilkins

NG

Jaedon Roberts

Ricky Correia

Gunnar Rask


DE

JH Tevis

Ethan Saunders

Akili Calhoun

OLB

Cameron Goode

Orin Patu


ILB

Trey Paster

Nate Rutchena OR Evan Tattersall


ILB

Mo Iosefa

Femi Oladejo

Kyle Smith

OLB

Braxten Croteau OR Marqez Bimage



CB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

S

Elijah Hicks

Miles Williams

S

Daniel Scott

Raymond Woodie III

CB

Lu-Magia Hearns

Chigozie Anusiem

Branden Smith

Kaleb Higgins

NB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

The depth chart on defense remains the same, with two key points to watch:

- Evan Tattersall again didn't play on defense in favor of the four young inside linebackers. The Cal coaching staff has said previously that Tattersall is healthy, but the likes of Femi Oladejo and Nate Rutchena have been higher in the rotation these past two weeks.

- Lu-Magia Hearns didn't play against Oregon, with Chigozie Anusiem taking his spot. Hearns' availability will have to be monitored moving forward.

Special Teams Depth 
Starter Backup

PK

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

KO

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

P

Jamieson Sheahan

Dario Longhetto

LS

Slater Zellers

Daniel Etter

SS

Matt Cindric OR Slater Zellers

Holder

Jamieson Sheahan

Zach Johnson

KR

Nikko Remigio

Kekoa Crawford

PR

Nikko Remigio

Jeremiah Hunter

The biggest change here is the addition of the 'short snapper' position, or FG/PAT snapper spot. Matt Cindric took over here for Slater Zellers, as the Bears didn't have any issues with snaps against Oregon.

