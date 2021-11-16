Depth Chart: Big Game 2021

Cal has released their depth chart for the 124th Big Game against Stanford, as the Bears will come close to having everyone back after two weeks of a COVID outbreak among the team.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense Starter Backup Third Fourth QB Chase Garbers Ryan Glover Zach Johnson RB Damien Moore Christopher Brooks Marcel Dancy WR (X) Trevon Clark Jeremiah Hunter J. Michael Sturdivant Tommy Christakos WR (F) Nikko Remigio Justin Richard Baker Mason Mangum WR (Z) Kekoa Crawford Monroe Young Aidan Lee Mavin Anderson TE Jake Tonges Collin Moore Gavin Reinwald LT Brayden Rohme Colin Hamilton LG Ben Coleman Everett Johnson

C Matt Cindric Ben Coleman RG Everett Johnson Colin Moroney

RT Valentino Daltoso Brayden Rohme Ender Aguilar

Returning from either being in quarantine or otherwise are Chase Garbers, Jeremiah Hunter, Ben Coleman, and Matt Cindric among guys who have started games. Out are Will Craig and McKade Mettauer, who are unavailable for this week per Justin Wilcox. Everett Johnson will start for the second consecutive week, starting in place of Mettauer at right guard.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart Starter Backup Third Fourth DE Luc Bequette Jaedon Roberts Darius Long Derek Wilkins NG Jaedon Roberts Ricky Correia Gunnar Rask

DE JH Tevis Ethan Saunders Akili Calhoun OLB Cameron Goode Orin Patu Akili Calhoun ILB Nate Rutchena Trey Paster Evan Tattersall ILB Mo Iosefa Femi Oladejo Kyle Smith OLB Marqez Bimage Braxten Croteau

CB Josh Drayden Collin Gamble Branden Smith S Elijah Hicks Miles Williams S Daniel Scott Raymond Woodie III CB Lu-Magia Hearns III Isaiah Young Chigozie Anusiem

Kaleb Higgins NB Josh Drayden Collin Gamble

Luc Bequette, Ricky Correia, Trey Paster, Mo Iosefa, Femi Oladejo, Kyle Smith, Collin Gamble, Branden Smith, and Chigozie Anusiem are back on the depth chart after being out last week. Nate Rutchena is listed as a starter after starting his first game against Arizona, and he is tied for the team lead in interceptions with 3.

Special Teams Depth Starter Backup PK Dario Longhetto Nick Lopez KO Dario Longhetto Nick Lopez P Jamieson Sheahan Dario Longhetto LS Slater Zellers Daniel Etter SS Slater Zellers Matthew Cindric Holder Jamieson Sheahan Zach Johnson KR Nikko Remigio Kekoa Crawford PR Nikko Remigio Kekoa Crawford