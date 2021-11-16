Depth Chart: Big Game 2021
Cal has released their depth chart for the 124th Big Game against Stanford, as the Bears will come close to having everyone back after two weeks of a COVID outbreak among the team.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
QB
|
Chase Garbers
|
Ryan Glover
|
Zach Johnson
|
RB
|
Damien Moore
|
Christopher Brooks
|
Marcel Dancy
|
WR (X)
|
Trevon Clark
|
Jeremiah Hunter
|
J. Michael Sturdivant
|
Tommy Christakos
|
WR (F)
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Justin Richard Baker
|
Mason Mangum
|
WR (Z)
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
Monroe Young
|
Aidan Lee
|
Mavin Anderson
|
TE
|
Jake Tonges
|
Collin Moore
|
Gavin Reinwald
|
LT
|
Brayden Rohme
|
Colin Hamilton
|
LG
|
Ben Coleman
|
Everett Johnson
|
|
C
|
Matt Cindric
|
Ben Coleman
|
RG
|
Everett Johnson
|
Colin Moroney
|
|
RT
|
Valentino Daltoso
|
Brayden Rohme
|
Ender Aguilar
Returning from either being in quarantine or otherwise are Chase Garbers, Jeremiah Hunter, Ben Coleman, and Matt Cindric among guys who have started games. Out are Will Craig and McKade Mettauer, who are unavailable for this week per Justin Wilcox. Everett Johnson will start for the second consecutive week, starting in place of Mettauer at right guard.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
DE
|
Luc Bequette
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Darius Long
|
Derek Wilkins
|
NG
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Ricky Correia
|
Gunnar Rask
|
|
DE
|
JH Tevis
|
Ethan Saunders
|
Akili Calhoun
|
OLB
|
Cameron Goode
|
Orin Patu
|
Akili Calhoun
|
ILB
|
Nate Rutchena
|
Trey Paster
|
Evan Tattersall
|
ILB
|
Mo Iosefa
|
Femi Oladejo
|
Kyle Smith
|
OLB
|
Marqez Bimage
|
Braxten Croteau
|
|
CB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
|
Branden Smith
|
S
|
Elijah Hicks
|
Miles Williams
|
S
|
Daniel Scott
|
Raymond Woodie III
|
CB
|
Lu-Magia Hearns III
|
Isaiah Young
|
Chigozie Anusiem
|
Kaleb Higgins
|
NB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
Luc Bequette, Ricky Correia, Trey Paster, Mo Iosefa, Femi Oladejo, Kyle Smith, Collin Gamble, Branden Smith, and Chigozie Anusiem are back on the depth chart after being out last week. Nate Rutchena is listed as a starter after starting his first game against Arizona, and he is tied for the team lead in interceptions with 3.
|Starter
|Backup
|
PK
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nick Lopez
|
KO
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nick Lopez
|
P
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Dario Longhetto
|
LS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Daniel Etter
|
SS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Matthew Cindric
|
Holder
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Zach Johnson
|
KR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
PR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Kekoa Crawford
Back this week is Dario Longhetto, though Nick Lopez is now listed as his backup. Matt Cindric is back to short-snap, though Slater Zellers handled the job without an issue during the Arizona game.