 Cal Football Depth Chart: Big Game 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-16 14:23:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Depth Chart: Big Game 2021

Cal has released their depth chart for the 124th Big Game against Stanford, as the Bears will come close to having everyone back after two weeks of a COVID outbreak among the team.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense
Starter Backup Third Fourth

QB

Chase Garbers

Ryan Glover

Zach Johnson

RB

Damien Moore

Christopher Brooks

Marcel Dancy

WR (X)

Trevon Clark

Jeremiah Hunter

J. Michael Sturdivant

Tommy Christakos

WR (F)

Nikko Remigio

Justin Richard Baker

Mason Mangum

WR (Z)

Kekoa Crawford

Monroe Young

Aidan Lee

Mavin Anderson

TE

Jake Tonges

Collin Moore

Gavin Reinwald

LT

Brayden Rohme

Colin Hamilton

LG

Ben Coleman

Everett Johnson


C

Matt Cindric

Ben Coleman

RG

Everett Johnson

Colin Moroney


RT

Valentino Daltoso

Brayden Rohme

Ender Aguilar

Returning from either being in quarantine or otherwise are Chase Garbers, Jeremiah Hunter, Ben Coleman, and Matt Cindric among guys who have started games. Out are Will Craig and McKade Mettauer, who are unavailable for this week per Justin Wilcox. Everett Johnson will start for the second consecutive week, starting in place of Mettauer at right guard.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart
Starter Backup Third Fourth

DE

Luc Bequette

Jaedon Roberts

Darius Long

Derek Wilkins

NG

Jaedon Roberts

Ricky Correia

Gunnar Rask


DE

JH Tevis

Ethan Saunders

Akili Calhoun

OLB

Cameron Goode

Orin Patu

Akili Calhoun

ILB

Nate Rutchena

Trey Paster

Evan Tattersall

ILB

Mo Iosefa

Femi Oladejo

Kyle Smith

OLB

Marqez Bimage

Braxten Croteau


CB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

Branden Smith

S

Elijah Hicks

Miles Williams

S

Daniel Scott

Raymond Woodie III

CB

Lu-Magia Hearns III

Isaiah Young

Chigozie Anusiem

Kaleb Higgins

NB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

Luc Bequette, Ricky Correia, Trey Paster, Mo Iosefa, Femi Oladejo, Kyle Smith, Collin Gamble, Branden Smith, and Chigozie Anusiem are back on the depth chart after being out last week. Nate Rutchena is listed as a starter after starting his first game against Arizona, and he is tied for the team lead in interceptions with 3.

Special Teams Depth 
Starter Backup

PK

Dario Longhetto

Nick Lopez

KO

Dario Longhetto

Nick Lopez

P

Jamieson Sheahan

Dario Longhetto

LS

Slater Zellers

Daniel Etter

SS

Slater Zellers

Matthew Cindric

Holder

Jamieson Sheahan

Zach Johnson

KR

Nikko Remigio

Kekoa Crawford

PR

Nikko Remigio

Kekoa Crawford

Back this week is Dario Longhetto, though Nick Lopez is now listed as his backup. Matt Cindric is back to short-snap, though Slater Zellers handled the job without an issue during the Arizona game.

