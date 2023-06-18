Defensive lineman Michael-Anthony Okwura didn't even need to finish his Cal official visit this weekend to know that his decision had been made.

Okwura, from Houston, Texas, announced his Cal commitment Sunday morning and talked to Golden Bear Report about what prompted the quick decision, which he made Saturday during his visit.

"I knew Cal was the place because of how consistent they were. They were always checking on my family and I, and it ultimately led to my family choosing them," he said. "The visit was great. Berkeley has a ton of great views. Great place to be!"

Okwura becomes the Bears' fifth commit in this 2024 recruiting class and the first to make his decision after (or in this case during) his official visit. He's also the first defensive line commit.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Okwura had said earlier that he wanted to see how this weekend went before scheduling any other visits elsewhere, so it was clear all along the Bears had a good chance to close the deal and indeed they have.

Okwura was also had offers from Sam Houston State and Howard and said he was still talking to Tulsa, UTSA, Lamar, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, TCU and UNLV as well.

He shared then what had made the Bears a top contender for him.

"They're a great education school, and I've also heard from many people that it's a very nice-looking campus and it's a great area with great opportunities and great activities you can do. I've also heard it's a great environment with great people over there," he said. "As well as Cal being a Power 5 school as well and the football program's pretty good, so I feel that we can go there and we can make something happen, get some bowl games possibly."

Okwura was one of five official visitors Cal hosted this weekend, including four uncommitted targets (now three).

Watch his highlights below: