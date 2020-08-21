Golden Bear Report has received confirmation that defensive lineman Luc Bequette has entered the transfer portal this morning. Bequette had gotten a sixth year of eligibility in order to potentially play the 2020 season, which was postponed until at least after January 1st earlier this month.

Bequette started the previous 38 games for the Bears over the last three seasons, being one of three players to start every game in that time, along with Jake Curhan and Cam Bynum. Over those 38 games, Bequette put up 130 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a blocked extra point. Bequette was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week in 2018 after recording 2.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, and a game-changing forced fumble in Cal's 15-14 win over USC

Bequette, a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, came to Cal in the class of 2015, and along with Zeandae Johnson, returned for a sixth year in order to bolster the Bears' defensive line. The son of former Arkansas offensive lineman Chris Bequette and former Olympic figure skating medalist Debi Thomas, Bequette won Cal's Brick Muller Award for most valuable lineman the past two years.

Without Bequette, Cal will have to rely on some of their younger talent on the interior, with sophomore Brett Johnson set to take a bigger role whenever the season does end up happening. Bequette played 1867 reps over the last three seasons, more than any other defensive lineman, and the Bears will have big shoes to fill in his stead.