The nose guard position has been a piece that Cal has needed over the past few years. Due to injuries or opt outs, Cal didn't have a true nose in 2020, and will go into 2021 with a few guys who haven't played at the position. The news tonight should help bolster that group in 2022 and beyond, as defensive lineman Damonic Williams announced Wednesday night that he's the first member of Cal's 2022 class.

Williams, a teammate of Cal signee Myles Williams at Alemany, opens up the 2022 class, and helps to fill a position of need for the Bears. He's listed at 6'1" and 290 lbs, and can play multiple spots on the defensive line, from a three technique in. Andrew Browning was the main recruiter for Williams.

In a 2022 class set to be one of the stranger ones with regard to numbers, Williams gives the Bears a strong starting point and a recruiting win in Southern California. Williams held 13 Power 5 offers, including one from Cal, prior to making his decision. He hasn't played his junior year yet, due to the state of California postponing their season, so he has room to grow from his sophomore film that hasn't been seen yet.