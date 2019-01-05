GoldenBearReport.com

Defensive Back Bryce Turner has Passed Away
Cal defensive back Bryce Turner has passed away, confirmed by a Cal Football representative earlier today.
Turner, 19, was hospitalized after an undisclosed 'medical emergency,' suffered during a non-team workout on New Years' Eve. Cal put out a statement Thursday regarding Turner's hospitalization.
Turner came to Cal after a high school career at southern California power St. John Bosco, with a year at Long Beach City College. Turner played with defensive back Traveon Beck during his time at Bosco, where the two were part of teams that went 41-3 from 2013 to 2015.
"May the Lord be with the family during this time," defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander said via Twitter, "Heal the hearts of the Turner family while dealing with the devastating loss of a son, brother, cousin, nephew and a great kid in Bryce Turner."
Turner walked on to the Cal program in the spring of 2017, redshirting as a true sophomore, then making his debut in 2018, recording a tackle against Idaho State.
News of Turner's passing started to leak out earlier today via Twitter, first via Beck among others.
Man tears won’t stop falling as i type this.. we been rocking since 7th grade at Tetzlaff.. then high school at Bosco now College at Cal. Words can’t explain how i feel but i love you brother. Never would i have thought I’d have to bury one of my bestfriends. See you in heaven. pic.twitter.com/8CBUPRg3dY— Traveon Beck✨ (@HeyImTray) January 5, 2019
From a Cal Statement:
"Our hearts are broken with this unimaginable tragedy," Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said. "Bryce was a young man with a bright future and a valued member of our football team and the Cal family. His life was taken far too soon and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryce's family, friends, teammates and coaches during this difficult time, and we will do all that we can to support each other, his family, our students and the entire Cal community through the grieving process."
"We are so deeply saddened by Bryce's passing," football coach Justin Wilcox said. "This is an extremely difficult day for everyone. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Bryce's family, friends, teammates and so many others who have been a part of his life. No words can accurately describe the pain we feel in our hearts right now. We'll always remember Bryce and how he impacted all of us with Cal football."
Today, we lost a beloved member of our #CalFamily.— Cal Football (@CalFootball) January 6, 2019
Rest in Peace Bryce Turner. You'll be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/j8xCObyhCb