GoldenBearReport.com

Cal defensive back Bryce Turner has passed away, confirmed by a Cal Football representative earlier today.

Turner, 19, was hospitalized after an undisclosed 'medical emergency,' suffered during a non-team workout on New Years' Eve. Cal put out a statement Thursday regarding Turner's hospitalization.

Turner came to Cal after a high school career at southern California power St. John Bosco, with a year at Long Beach City College. Turner played with defensive back Traveon Beck during his time at Bosco, where the two were part of teams that went 41-3 from 2013 to 2015.

"May the Lord be with the family during this time," defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander said via Twitter, "Heal the hearts of the Turner family while dealing with the devastating loss of a son, brother, cousin, nephew and a great kid in Bryce Turner."

Turner walked on to the Cal program in the spring of 2017, redshirting as a true sophomore, then making his debut in 2018, recording a tackle against Idaho State.

News of Turner's passing started to leak out earlier today via Twitter, first via Beck among others.