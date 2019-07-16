News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-16 14:19:05 -0500') }} football Edit

DB Trey Paster Breaks Down What Went Into His Cal Commitment

Unbfsozcpm6aukuywyyc
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Trey Paster's commitment on Sunday came with plenty of apprehension from fanbases and message board denizens. There was a group of folks without that apprehension, those being the Cal coaching staf...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}