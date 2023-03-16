Nohl Williams has already had a successful college career. The junior defensive back from Oxnard began his career at UNLV where he was a three-year starter with 26 games of experience and 98 career tackles, five interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Cal has some established options in the secondary, but the coaching staff wanted to upgrade depth at defensive back to give the staff some flexibility with that group. Williams proved to be a perfect fit for what the Bears were looking for, and he's one of three defensive back transfers on campus this spring already getting a start on the 2023 season.

He already has a couple interceptions through the first four days of spring practice, and getting a chance to showcase his abilities on a bigger stage was a major driving force in his decision to enter the transfer portal and land at a school like Cal.

"I just love the energy here," he said. "A different environment for me. It's just better exposure for me, personally, I think. ... The competition, the energy with the coaches, they bring more out of me. I want to come more prepared before practice and after practice, and stay on top of my stuff. Keeping a schedule, staying organized."

The structure that he feels at Cal is something Williams referenced multiple times during his chance to speak with reporters after Wednesday's practice. Playing at the next level is an aspiration for any college football player, and Williams sees an opportunity to put himself int he best position to do so at Cal while also adding to what is already in place.

"I just thought I could really start something here," he said. "... If I can be part of a program that went from not going to a bowl game to the next season going to a bowl game, that's bigger than going to a program that's already winning. Basically just trying to ride my own wave, which is starting something new."