DB Isaiah Young Joins the Takers as Commit Number Two in Cal's 2020 Class
It's been a long time coming, but a change has come as Isaiah Young has committed to Cal.
Cal landed their second commitment of the 2020 class, as Young joined longtime commit Everett Johnson in the class. Young picked the Bears over other Pac-12 schools in Oregon, Arizona, and Washington State. His primary recruiter was Gerald Alexander.
Young, ranked as the 50th best player in the state of California for the 2020 class, received his offer from Cal back in January, visiting during the second junior day the Bears had back in February.
“I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”— Isaiah Young (@Isaiahyoung_) April 22, 2019
John 8:12
I Walk In The Light of The Lord and My Life Reflects It. COMMITTED! 💯 pic.twitter.com/9R1VXdVBRX
Listed at 5'10" and 165 lbs, Young plays bigger than his listed height. He can come down on the perimeter, making tackles on bigger players. He's also about as technically proficient as you'll find at the defensive back position, as he turns his hips well, keeps his head up and reacts well. He takes good angles to the ball in pursuit, and has the reactivity to make plays, as he does on a pick six during the first play of his highlight film. He can play on the perimeter and in the nickel, with the agility to succeed inside
Young is a 3-star corner back per Rivals (5.6 Rivals rating), and hails from Corona Centennial, the same school as DB Cam Bynum. The class of 2020 is set to take at least 5 DBs, to replace at least the five seniors finishing this year. Young's commit should jumpstart what could be a very strong group that plays right away.