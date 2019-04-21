It's been a long time coming, but a change has come as Isaiah Young has committed to Cal.

Cal landed their second commitment of the 2020 class, as Young joined longtime commit Everett Johnson in the class. Young picked the Bears over other Pac-12 schools in Oregon, Arizona, and Washington State. His primary recruiter was Gerald Alexander.

Young, ranked as the 50th best player in the state of California for the 2020 class, received his offer from Cal back in January, visiting during the second junior day the Bears had back in February.