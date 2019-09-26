News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-26 20:45:05 -0500') }} football Edit

DB Collin Gamble on Why Cal Was His Choice

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Collin Gamble, while he didn't say so to media, knew his college choice after an official visit to Berkeley earlier this month."I let the coaches know when I was on my official," Gamble said.The ne...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}