Curlee Thomas IV on Cal Home Visit
Cal has been going around to their commits this week for in-home visits, with edge player Curlee Thomas IV being a big focus for the Bears. Thomas has stayed committed to the Bears, though he is sc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news