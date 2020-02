The Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience returns for the first time in 2020, discussing Cal's offseason coaching changes, the recruiting weekend that was, Cal's first 2021 commit in Mission Viejo WR Mavin Anderson, and much more.

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, or on Spotify. Rate and review the CREPE, and for anything you want answered for the next one, tweet at the Cal Rivals twitter account (@CalRivals).