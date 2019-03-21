BERKELEY, CA - As Malik McMorris walked over to the assorted media after Thursday's Pro Day, he joked that he thought he was done with all of us. Not so fast my friend. McMorris was one of 13 players to participate in Cal's 2019 Pro Day, the first in four years not to be showered in rain. Scouts from, by my count, 24 NFL teams and 1 CFL team (the Edmonton Eskimos), attended the pro day to take a look at what the former Bears had to offer. Cal's players came in from training across the west coast, as Patrick Laird worked up in Bellevue, Washington with Ford Sports Performance, while guys like Jordan Kunaszyk, Ian Bunting, and Moe Ways worked in SoCal (with Xos and STARS respectively). Others, like McMorris, still have classes to finish up before earning their degree. Some Key Marks from the Day: Rusty Becker - 30" vertical jump, 9'3" broad jump Kamryn Bennett - 21 reps on bench press (225 pounds) Ian Bunting - 10'1" broad jump Patrick Laird - 4.56 40-yard dash, 6.84 3 cone drill, 4.15 20-yard shuttle, 11.36 60-yard shuttle Malik McMorris - weighed in at 270 (listed on 2018 roster at 290, 2017 roster at 285, 2016 roster at 310, 2015 roster at 300) Patrick Mekari - 23 reps on bench press (225 pounds) Chris Palmer - 23 reps on bench press (225 pounds) Moe Ways - 4.58 40-yard dash, 35" vertical jump, 18 reps on bench press (225 pounds) Notes and Quotes - Tracy Ford, owner of Ford Sports Performance (who runs one of the top 7 on 7 teams in the country), posted a before and after picture of Laird that seemed difficult to believe this morning

.@CalFootball here I come!!! On the way to watch your former RB Patrick Laird tip up the NFL Proday! Then will be bringing buy the top HS players in the NW! Gonna Be a good weekend in the Bay for FSP!💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/iaxj3GrQRO — Tracy Ford (@TFordFSP) March 21, 2019

"I was just checking my phone, I have 85 text messages today," Laird said, "my mom texted me with the screenshot, she said 'is this for real?' I guess she didn't believe I could transform my body." But Laird did, running a 20 yard shuttle that would've been second among running backs at the NFL combine, a 40 time that would've put him at 11th, and a 3 cone drill that would've been the best at the combine.

Pat Laird's 20 yard shuttle pic.twitter.com/I9qxHxGjj7 — Cal Rivals (@CalRivals) March 21, 2019

Laird also had success in the 60 yard shuttle, which only four backs ran at the combine. Laird beat the fastest of them, Boise State's Alex Mattison, by .33 seconds. "I call that the 'walk-on drill,'" Laird said, "over the summer you do your 60-yard shuttle, it's part of our conditioning, and if you want to play and you're a walk-on, you have to kill it in the conditioning." The San Luis Obispo native didn't bench today due to fracturing his collarbone in the Bears' Cheez-It Bowl loss to TCU, but has been cleared to work on his upper body moving forward. - Jordan Kunaszyk didn't have any of his numbers put up by the Cal staff, but from my eavesdropping, one scout had Kunaszyk at 4.28 in the 20 yard shuttle, which would have tied him for 11th at the combine with BYU's Sione Takitaki

Jordan Kunaszyk's 20 yard shuttle. Heard one scout say 4.28 pic.twitter.com/iiDalV5cPc — Cal Rivals (@CalRivals) March 21, 2019