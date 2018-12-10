Justin Wilcox got a contract extension from Cal for his efforts through his first two years in Berkeley. Due to a public records request, Golden Bear Report has received the details of his contract, and we're here to share those with you.

What's Changed

In his original contract with the University, Wilcox was set to make $9.5 million over five years, coming in as the lowest paid coach in Power 5 conferences. With the addendum to his contract, compensation for Wilcox changes as follows:

- Base salary from the start of 2019 to the end 2023 (the end of the contract) is bumped up to $275,000

The talent fee changes as follows:

2018: $1,700,000

2019: $2,225,000

2020: $2,375,000

2021: $2,525,000

2022: $2,675,000

2023: $2,825,000

In addition, there's a $350,000 signing bonus due to Wilcox within 21 days of the contract being executed, along with multiple retention bonuses:

End of the 2018 season: $300,000

End of 2020 season: $400,000

End of 2021-23: $500,000

That totals $2.2 million in possible retention bonuses.

Excluding the retention bonus due for the end of the 2018 season, the total dollar amount for the contract comes to $16,250,000, and over 5 years that averages out to the previously reported $3.25 million amount.

Buyouts

In the termination by University without cause section, the buyout read as this: "100% of the base salary, talent fee, and retention bonus for the remainder of the term had this contract not been terminated," which means that Wilcox's contract is essentially fully guaranteed.

The termination by coach section has been changed based on if Wilcox leaves before the end of various seasons, as follows:

- Before or at the end of the 2019 season: $3.25 million

- Before or at the end of the 2020 season: $2.5 million

- Before or at the end of the 2021 season: $2 million

- Before or at the end of the 2022 season: $1.75 million

- Before or at the end of the 2023 season: $1.5 million

Bonuses

This is what the bonus structure looks like for Wilcox, provided that the team has an APR four-year average of 930 or greater (those bonuses will not total more than $900,000 combined):

Winning six regular season games: $25,000

Winning seven regular season games: $125,000

Winning eight regular season games: $200,000

Winning nine regular season games: $275,000

Winning ten regular season games: $350,000

Winning eleven regular season games: $425,000

Winning twelve regular season games: $500,000

(Note that these bonuses don't stack)

Beating Stanford: $25,000

Beating USC, UCLA, or Oregon (granted that each team has 6 regular season wins): $10,000 per win

Participating in the Pac-12 Championship game: $50,000

Winning the Pac-12 Championship: $50,000

Participating in a NY6 Bowl: $100,000

Participating in the National Championship: $100,000

Participating in a non-NY6, top-2 Pac-12 contract bowl game (i.e. Alamo Bowl): $75,000

Participating in a different Bowl: $40,000

Conference coach of the year: $50,000

National Coach of the year: $50,000

One final note from the bonuses section: if Wilcox has eight wins (bowl game included) and the team has achieved a single year APR of 980 or better, the University will meet and confer to potentially renegotiate the contract

Assistant Pool:

The initial report of Wilcox's extension came with the note of a $600,000 increase for the assistant coaches pool. That number appears to come from the earlier incarnation of this agreement, an agreement signed in October of 2018, but previously executed at the beginning of the year. That agreement increased the Assistant's pool from $3.1 million to $3.7 million. There is no addendum to this section in the addendum to Wilcox's contract, though an increase in the salary pool has been acknowledged by Wilcox.