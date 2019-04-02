Cal defensive line coach Andrew Browning's contract has been finalized, and through a public records request, Golden Bear Report has received the details of the contract. Browning was officially hired as Cal's defensive line coach on February 28th, and had been working under a term sheet since.

The Basics

Browning's deal, like every other assistant aside from Gerald Alexander (expires in 2021), Peter Sirmon, and Burl Toler (both expire at the end of June 2019, but are going to be extended), has a contract that ends in 2020. It's a one year deal, set to expire February 29th, 2020.

- The annual base salary for this position is $165,000. There is no talent fee, like there is with contracts like the ones Beau Baldwin and Tim DeRuyter have currently.

- A signing bonus of $6,500 will be received by Browning within 45 days of the contract being executed.

- Browning has the same bonus structure to everyone on the Cal staff, that being (granted that the team's four year APR is greater than or equal to 930):

Team Participates in the Pac-12 Championship Game: $15,000

Team Participates in a NY6/Playoff Bowl Game: $25,000

Team Participates in the National Championship Game: $10,000

Team finishes the regular season with a winning percentage better than 50% and participates in a bowl game other than an NY6/Playoff Bowl Game: $10,000

Team finishes the regular season with a winning percentage less than or equal to 50% and participates in a bowl game other than an NY6/Playoff Bowl Game: up to $5,000

Buyouts:

If Browning were to be fired without cause before the end of his contract, he'd be owed the entirety of his base pay (the $165,000 number)

One difference in this contract compared to others, is the buyout clause going the other way. If Browning were to leave to take another DL Coaching job at another Pac-12 institution before the end of his contract, he'd have to pay back $100,000. If he accepts one at another FBS institution other than a Pac-12 school, he'd have to pay back $50,000. This clause does not apply to getting a defensive coordinator job or head coaching job else where (it does apply to a co-DC job, the contract specifying that it has to be a position that doesn't share duties with another coach).

These buyout clauses are relatively new in Cal contracts, as they're in more than half of the Cal coaches contracts (Baldwin, Alexander, Tuiasosopo, Edwards, Greatwood and Ragle).

If Justin Wilcox were to resign, and Browning's contract were to be terminated because of it, the University would pay a lump sum equal to one month of the base salary, along with any incentives earned that hadn't already been paid out. This clause is in every contract aside from that of the two coordinators.