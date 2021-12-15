Commitment Breakdown: Four-star OT Trent Ramsey to Cal

Carrollwood Day offensive tackle Trent Ramsey is making his return back to the West Coast. The former Arizona native took his official to Cal back in June finding his fit with offensive line coach Angus McClure.

WHAT THE GOLDEN BEARS ARE GETTING

Ramsey is that prototypical grind it out offensive lineman who likes to mix it up in the trenches. The big man played much of his senior campaign at right tackle effectively with one hand helping his Patriots squad into the Florida 3A playoffs. Cal is getting that kind of grit on their roster in 2022.

WHAT MAKES TRENT RAMSEY DIFFERENT

Ramsey has the size (6-5, 290), strength and versatility to play on the outside or on the inside allowing him to fill the depth chart early. He is already developing in the weight room and has great upside to take his mauling skills to yet another level. The technique is solid and he will continue to progress.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR CAL

The supply is not meeting the demand for D-I offensive linemen out west. For Pac-12 and Mountain West teams to be successful, recruiting battles in the trenches have to be won outside the immediate areas. Pulling a potential four-year starter from cross country is a win head coach Justin Wilcox, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, and coach McClure should be proud of.

Ramsey’s commitment was not an easy one for the Golden Bears. Mississippi State was pulling hard for Ramsey’s commitment conducting in-home visits while hosting him for an official on Dec. 3.