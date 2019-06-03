Commitment Analysis: WR Tommy Christakos
I saw it posted somewhere (I believe by our friend Ralph Amsden) that the Bears have 7 commits in the state of Arizona over the last two years…nearly more than Arizona and Arizona State have. Combi...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news