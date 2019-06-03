News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 15:00:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment Analysis: WR Tommy Christakos

Uptbn5j8bwlfuhaltm1p
Nam Le • GoldenBearReport.com
@aguynamednam
Golden Bear Report

I saw it posted somewhere (I believe by our friend Ralph Amsden) that the Bears have 7 commits in the state of Arizona over the last two years…nearly more than Arizona and Arizona State have. Combi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}