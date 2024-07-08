Cal endured a setback earlier this recruiting cycle when three-star in-state quarterback Robert McDaniel flipped his commitment to Arizona in May, but the Bears have recovered impressively from that mid-cycle by landing a commitment from fast-rising high-three-star (for now) Jaron Sagapolutele on Monday.

Sagapolotele, out of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, is fresh off a highly-impressive performance at the Elite 11 finals last month, where he turned heads and garnered a lot of fresh attention to his talents.

And while that may lead to a late surge in his recruitment with fresh interest from other schools, Cal was already in on the lefty QB prior to that showcase. That relationship is what led the Bears to landing Sagapolutele's commitment over fellow contenders Oregon State, Boise State and Utah State.

Per the website scoringlive.com, Sagapolutele passed for 3,757 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last year for Campbell High School in Hawaii.

Let's take closer look at what this commitment means for Cal, Sagapolutele's highlights and a scouting report from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney ...