Commitment Analysis: QB Zach Johnson
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
If you've been listening to The Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, you know by now that two QBs in 2020 are almost assured in this class, necessitated by a combination of departure and poor d...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news