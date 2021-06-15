I imagine that, had Kevin Costner been acting in a recruiting movie, instead of a baseball one, that the famous line would go like this instead: if you reopen it, they will commit.

Because that is exactly what happened -- with Berkeley finally back open for (recruiting) business, the pledges came flooding in at a furious pace, beginning with St. John Bosco’s Nate Burrell, and not exactly stopping there, either.

For the moment, we will begin this discussion with Burrell