Commitment Analysis: Nate Burrell
I imagine that, had Kevin Costner been acting in a recruiting movie, instead of a baseball one, that the famous line would go like this instead: if you reopen it, they will commit.
Because that is exactly what happened -- with Berkeley finally back open for (recruiting) business, the pledges came flooding in at a furious pace, beginning with St. John Bosco’s Nate Burrell, and not exactly stopping there, either.
For the moment, we will begin this discussion with Burrell
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news